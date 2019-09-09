The Atlanta Braves announced on Sunday that outfielder Trey Harris and right-handed pitcher Ian Anderson have been named its 2019 Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Year.
Atlanta also awarded a top position player and pitcher with each of its seven affiliates. All honorees were recognized in an on-field ceremony prior to Sunday’s game against the Washington Nationals.
Harris, 23, a native of Powder Springs, hit a combined .323 (152-for-470) with 14 home runs, 73 RBIs and 73 runs scored in 131 games between three different minor league levels.
Atlanta’s 32nd round selection in last year’s Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft began his first full professional season with Class A Rome before getting promoted to Class A (Advanced) Florida on June 4. Harris hit .303 (37-for-122) in 34 games with the Fire Frogs and was also Atlanta’s Florida Player of the Year.
Anderson, 21, went a combined 8-7 with a 3.38 ERA (51 earned runs in 135.2 innings) and 172 strikeouts between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett.
The 6-foot-3, 170-pounder was a Southern League Mid-Season All-Star, making 21 starts for the M-Braves and striking out 147 batters in 111.0 innings.
The third overall pick of the 2016 draft received his first promotion to Triple-A Gwinnett on August 5. Anderson struck out 25 batters in 24.2 innings with the Stripers. Both Anderson (No. 3) and Harris (No. 18) are currently ranked by MLB.com as two of the best prospects in Atlanta’s system.
Outfielder Rafael Ortega and right-hander Bryse Wilson, who helped lead the Stripers to the International League South Division title, were the Triple-A Player and Pitcher of the Year.
Ortega had a career-high 21 home runs and 58 extra-base hits, which eventually earned him a promotion to the major league club in Atlanta.
Wilson, currently ranked by MLB.com as Atlanta’s No. 6 prospect, struck out 118 hitters in 121.0 innings with the Stripers, and has also seen action the majors with the Braves.
Mississippi outfielders Cristian Pache and Drew Waters and pitchers Anderson and Tucker Davidson shared the Double-A awards. All four began the year with Mississippi and got promoted to Gwinnett together in early August.
Pache, MLB.com’s current overall No. 10 prospect, had 47 extra-base hits in 104 games with the M-Braves, including a career-most 11 home runs. Waters, 20, was the Southern League Most Valuable Player, becoming the youngest player to win the award in 14 years. He set a single-season franchise record by hitting .319 (134-for-420), winning the league’s batting title. Davidson had a 2.03 ERA (25 ER,110.2 IP) in 21 Double-A starts.
Left-handed pitcher Hayden Deal was Florida’s other recipient. He spent the entire year with the Fire Frogs and compiled a 3.24 ERA (43 ER, 119.1 IP).
Outfielder Justin Dean and left-hander Dilmer Mejia were honored for Single-A Rome. In 109 games for the R-Braves, Dean hit .284 (122-for-429) and drew 62 walks, reaching base at a .386 clip. Dean also stole an organization-most 47 bases. Mejia made 27 appearances, 14 starts, for Rome and went 8-5 with a 2.66 ERA (35 ER/118.1 IP).
Two of the Braves’ selections in the 2019 draft, first baseman Bryce Ball and right-hander Ricky DeVito, were Atlanta’s Danville recipients. Ball, the 24th round selection, hit .324 (47-for-145) with a team-most 13 home runs and 38 RBI. Devito, who was drafted in the eighth round, posted a 3.32 ERA (7 ER/19.0 IP) in seven appearances, four starts.
Atlanta’s third-round pick in this year’s draft and DeKalb, Ga. native Michael Harris II was honored for the Gulf Coast Braves, along with right-hander Eudi Asencio.
Outfielder Deivi Estrada and right-hander Roddery Muñoz were recognized for the Dominican Summer League Braves.