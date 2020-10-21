MOULTRIE — Parkview rallied for three seventh-inning runs Wednesday in a 3-1 victory at Colquitt County in Game 3 of the teams’ series in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state softball playoffs.
Down 1-0, Parkview tied the score on Bella Arnold’s RBI hit in the top of the seventh. Neriah Lee and Kayla Lester also had RBIs in the inning to build a two-run lead. Both Arnold and Lee had two hits each.
Olivia Kotowski was the winning pitcher, going seven innings and striking out five.
The Panthers had split games Tuesday, winning the opener 4-3 and losing the nightcap 7-5. They play at Harrison in the second round later this week.
