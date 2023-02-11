LAWRENCEVILLE — Junior Jesus Pacheco lined a go-ahead two-run single to right field to jumpstart a seventh-inning rally that propelled the No. 7-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team to a 6-4 victory Saturday against No. 24 Taylor University (Ind.) to sweep the weekend series at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.

The Grizzlies (5-1) have recorded four of their five wins in come-from-behind fashion for this young season. The team used productive innings — scoring four in one frame Saturday and five runs twice on Friday — in all three games against Taylor.

