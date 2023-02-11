LAWRENCEVILLE — Junior Jesus Pacheco lined a go-ahead two-run single to right field to jumpstart a seventh-inning rally that propelled the No. 7-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team to a 6-4 victory Saturday against No. 24 Taylor University (Ind.) to sweep the weekend series at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (5-1) have recorded four of their five wins in come-from-behind fashion for this young season. The team used productive innings — scoring four in one frame Saturday and five runs twice on Friday — in all three games against Taylor.
Trailing 3-2 in the seventh inning, the hosts’ hitters got to the Trojans’ bullpen to score four runs in the seventh inning. Sophomore Kyle Norton opened the inning with a walk, advanced into scoring position following a sacrifice bunt from senior Blaze O’Saben, and then stole third base with one out. Junior Cohen Wilbanks was hit by a pitch and senior pinch runner Ryan Hunt successfully stole second base to put another runner into scoring position for Pacheco.
The junior shortstop delivered a two-run single to right field that brought home Norton and Hunt to give GGC a 4-3 advantage.
Later, junior Ajay Sczepkowski lined a two-run single to score Pacheco and sophomore Braxton Meguiar to increase the team’s lead to 6-3.
Taylor (1-5) took an early lead for the second time in the series, leading 3-0 after a fielder’s choice and an RBI groundout scored two runs in the second inning. An infield single added another run one inning later.
Pacheco got the Grizzlies on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning with an RBI single to score O’Saben. The shortstop later scored on a run-scoring single from Sczepkowski that brought GGC within a run, 3-2.
Junior starting pitcher Gage Williams struck out seven batters across five innings but didn’t account for the mound victory. That went to junior reliever Kyle Petri, who had three strikeouts in 2.2 innings. Senior Garrett Houston retired all four batters he faced in securing his second save of 2023.
“Your leadoff guy sets the table for a rally and that’s what happened today," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "It started with a walk and our guys played unselfishly, not trying to make the moment too big. When we do what’s required within the game, we’re really good. This team plays hard for each other. That’s revealed in those big moments when everyone comes together for a common purpose.”
