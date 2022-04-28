SNELLVILLE — The seventh inning spelled doom for Brookwood for the second consecutive game Thursday.
This time, it cost the Broncos their season.
Hosting No. 3 seed Campbell in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs, No. 2 seed Brookwood split Wednesday’s doubleheader to force Game 3. In the series finale, fresh off a walk-off loss to the Spartans the night before, the Broncos surrendered the go-ahead run in the seventh inning of a 6-5 loss.
Brookwood head coach Titus Martin, who is stepping down this offseason to spend more time with his family, fought back tears while speaking about his team.
“Man, I’m proud of them,” Martin said. “That’s it. I’m just really proud of them.”
The Broncos were dealt a series of crushing blows in the final inning Thursday.
The Spartans came to the plate in the seventh locked in a tie at five runs apiece. They proceeded to load the bases with just one out recorded, working Brookwood into a jam. After a lineout to second base provided some relief for the Broncos, designated hitter Alex Karst wore a pitch to walk in the go-ahead run.
As the home half of the inning unraveled, the breaks continued to fall in favor of Campbell.
Brookwood’s V.J. Heath laced a leadoff hit to left, but was promptly thrown out trying to leg out a double on the play.
The Broncos recovered, putting a pair of runners on base by way of a hit-by-pitch and single, respectively. In the ensuing at-bat, Jonathan Jaime put his bat on a ball and dribbled it toward the right side of the infield. The ball skipped off the foot of baserunner Trey Clark, resulting in the second out of the inning and forcing the tying run to remain on second.
Brookwood’s next at-bat would be its final one of the season as Cody Fuller grounded into a putout at third base to send Campbell to the second round.
“We came back from tons of obstacles just to get to this spot,” Martin said. “We’re playing great baseball right now; we just didn’t get through it. We came a long way and I’m really proud of them.”
For the second night in a row, the Spartans jumped out to a lead in the first inning.
Ryan Gold, the hero of Game 2, provided the first offense of the game with a shot to left field that induced a run-scoring fielding error. Rambo Fultz followed Gold’s at-bat with an RBI single to right field. Karst tacked on another pair of first-inning runs by slipping a two-out double inside the left-field line.
Despite facing a 4-0 deficit before seeing their first pitch at the plate, the Broncos battled resiliently. They chipped away at the Campbell lead in the second inning behind Fuller’s advantageous base-running.
Fuller reached on an error, stole second base on a passed ball, and took third base on a wild pitch before later racing home on another wild pitch that resulted in a dropped third strike.
Speed on the basepaths aided Brookwood in the third inning as well. Ethan Reyes battled his way on base by legging out an infield single on a chopper to third. He stole second base during the next at-bat and came around to score on a line-drive up the middle.
With the bases loaded and one out recorded, Preston Bonn lifted a sacrifice flyout to left field. Clark tagged up from third and beat the throw home. The ball was then tossed errantly into the outfield in an attempt to throw out a runner at second, allowing the bases to clear and Brookwood to take a 5-4 lead.
A Bronco fielding error on a ball smacked up the middle allowed the tying run to score in the fifth inning.
Campbell will host No. 4 seed North Gwinnett in the second round. The Bulldogs knocked off top-seeded Denmark in three games.
