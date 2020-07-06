In tests conducted of 137 WNBA players between June 28-July 5, seven players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the league announced Monday.
Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until she satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician.
Players and staff from 11 of the 12 WNBA teams will arrive at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida on Monday. The Indiana Fever will delay their travel by at least five days in an abundance of caution due to the CDC’s close contact self-quarantine requirements.
