Oct 20, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice (7) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Former Grayson quarterback Chase Brice was named Newcomer of the Year on the All-Sun Belt Conference Football Team, voted on by the conference’s head coaches and select media members.
Brice is a graduate student at Appalachian State after playing previously for Duke and Clemson during his college career. He threw for a conference-best 2,901 yards and 22 touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 123 yards and three more scores. In addition to the award, he was named to the all-conference third team at quarterback.
Archer grad Will Choloh, a junior defensive lineman at Troy, and Mountain View grad Kaiden Smith, a super senior defensive back at Appalachian State, on the All-Sun Belt second-team defense.
Mountain View grad Jalen Virgil, a super senior at Appalachian State, was on the second team as a return specialist.
Georgia State linebacker Blake Carroll, a Mountain View grad, was on the third-team defense.
The honorable mention list included Appalachian State linebacker T.D. Roof (Buford) and Georgia State running back Jamyest Williams (Grayson).
