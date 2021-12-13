Seven Gwinnett County high school football teams will participate in the 2022 Corky Kell Classic, which 10 games over four days next season.
The event culminates with four games Saturday, Aug. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and all four games at the Atlanta venue will include local teams.
The first is at 10 a.m. when North Gwinnett takes on McEachern, then Brookwood and Norcross face off at 1 p.m. The 4 p.m. game pits Mill Creek against Walton, followed by Grayson against Marietta in the 7 p.m. nightcap.
Parkview and Archer play earlier games in the showcase. Parkview plays at Johns Creek at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, following a 5:30 p.m. game at that location between Cherokee Bluff and Kell. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Archer plays at West Forsyth at 8:30 p.m. as the second half of a doubleheader that begins with North Atlanta against North Forsyth.
The annual event also features two games at Rome on Friday, Aug. 19 — Cass against Kennesaw Mountain at 5:30 p.m. followed by Rome against Creekside.
PeachtreeTV continues to be the broadcast partner of the Corky Kell with all games on that channel, the CBS46 app and the NFHS Network.
To memorialize that which producer-director George Lucas has made every effort to erase, Stacker has done the difficult, at-times-unpleasant work of compiling a brief history of the ever-campy, 1978 “Star Wars Holiday Special.” Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.