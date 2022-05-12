POWDER SPRINGS — Gwinnett County athletes were all over every corner of the Class A Private and Class AAAAAAA state track and field championships at McEachern High School.
Thursday featured the finals in field events and one running race — the 3,200-meter relays — on the track, with Friday and Saturday set to feature the remaining of the track events.
In total, seven different Gwinnett County athletes took home individual victories in nine different events, with two competitors winning a pair of events each.
Those double champions were Wesleyan’s Imani Washington and Brookwood’s Langston Jones, who both pulled off the double with discus and shot put.
Jones won a tight event in the boys AAAAAAA discus, with his throw of 163 feet, 10 inches being enough to win the event by just over six inches. South Gwinnett’s Alex Shepard placed third in the discus, representing the other side of Snellville, and Jones finished out his day with a shot put victory just hours later.
“I had to put my left foot back more on my throw,” Jones said about how he pulled off his discus-winning throw on his third and final attempt. “It was more in front as I was spinning. Overall, it was a successful day.”
Washington started off her day by winning the girls A Private discus throw with a 134-8 inch throw before turning around and producing a 45-11 1/2 toss in the shot put. Hebron Christian’s Kayle Lane represented the Lions by finishing third in the former event.
“I was confident going in that I could get to 41 or 42 (feet),” Washington said about her shot put result. “I never expected to hit that big of a PR (personal record). My PR before that was 42 and like two (inches), so that was a big improvement.”
While Lane finished in third, she was not the only Hebron competitor to make the podium on the day. Libby Jackson cleared an 11 foot bar in the girls A Private pole vault to take home the win, and this time it was a Wesleyan competitor finishing in third place with Danielle Kelly’s 9-6 leap.
“It was kind of rough at the beginning with all the warm-ups and everything, but it turned out really good,” Jackson said. “I think I was just nervous. Once I started running I knew this was going to be a good jump.”
Elsewhere in girls A Private action. Ellison Chadwick’s long jump of 18-8 was good enough to bring home a victory for the Storm, winning the event by 10 inches over Mt. Pisgah Christian’s Maddy Childress.
“It was my last jump that I went 18-8 on,” Chadwick said about her personal best mark. “It felt really good to end it out on a high note.”
Gwinnett County had two other victories in throwing events, taking one more apiece in shot put and discus in girls AAAAAAA action. Early on in the day, Grayson’s Kameryn Hannon won by one of the closest margins anywhere throughout the complex, scoring a victory in the discus throw at 128-5, just good enough to beat Alpharetta’s Maya Steines by 10 inches. Archer’s Amaani Hogan was a close third-place finisher with a 125-5 throw.
“It’s been a long season so far,” Hannon said. “But I had some level of confidence just knowing what I could do and that I could trust in my coaching. I had some confidence walking in, but I also had some nerves. That first throw, I knew it was going to be pretty good right off the bat. I didn’t know if it was going to be a winner, but I knew it was definitely really good.”
Back in shot put action, Sha’Nyia Woolery put Berkmar in the win column thanks to her 43-4 1/2 throw, and Gwinnett County throwers placed in the top two after Archer’s Christianne Akintayo beat the remainder of the field with her 40-1 throw.
“I was nervous for the first time,” Woolery said about her mindset going into the meet. “But I got first, so I guess it all worked out.”
The final individual victory of the day came in the triple jump. Meadowcreek’s Michael Tatnall made the Mustangs the seventh different school to claim an individual victory by jumping 48-0 2/3 to outpace the pack.
After the field competitions ended, fans migrated over to the track to watch the finals of the 3,200 relay as the concluding event of the day.
The highest finishing team was courtesy of the Wesleyan girls, who finished in second place with a school-record time of 9 minutes, 53.68 seconds with the foursome of Abigail Glover, Julie Anne Bush, Kendrick Archer and Anne McSweeney. Hebron Christian checked in at sixth place with a 10:19.80 time. Gwinnett also had two top-10 finishes in the AAAAAAA event on the girls side, thanks to Brookwood’s fourth-place mark with a 9:40.81 time and Peachtree Ridge sliding into 10th place at 9:52.81.
No Gwinnett teams placed in the boys A Private event, but three slid into the top eight in the AAAAAAA event. Mill Creek led the trio in third place at 7:53.84, Archer finished in sixth at 7:57.47 and Parkview rounded out its day with an eighth place, 8:02.29 time.
Wesleyan leads the girls team standings after Day 1 with 51 points, while Hebron is close behind in second at 44.
The Wolves also got top finishes from Nea Sanders (second, triple jump, 37-9 3/4) and Sade Ojanuga (fourth, triple jump, 37-1), and Hebron got big points from Georgia Piper (second, high jump, 5-2) and Malia Melton (third, triple jump, 37-6).
Archer’s girls sit in second in AAAAAAA at 22, and Brookwood’s boys are second at 21. Mill Creek’s boys are tied for third at 19.
Brookwood's Chloe Perryman took second in the AAAAAAA girls long jump at 19-1 1/2. In the AAAAAAA boys high jump, Brookwood's Braden Deal cleared 6-8, which tied with Alpharetta’s Vincent McMillion for first — but Deal took second on misses. Discovery’s Maurice Thomas was third at 6-6.
Mill Creek's Brandon Akers placed second in the shot put in AAAAAAA at 53-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.