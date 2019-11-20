Strong fall campaigns have led seven Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team members to earn top-25 rankings nationally among singles and doubles players by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
This feat should put the Grizzlies in a strong position to defending its 2019 NAIA team championship.
Sophomore Jose Dugo tops the singles list after winning the NAIA individual championship in October. He posted 14 wins this fall and captured the ITA’s South Regional and Oracle Cup titles. Dugo was twice named the ITA’s NAIA Player of the Month during the fall season.
Junior Federico Bonacia is ranked No. 5 in singles, while sophomore Daniel Czepielewski is at No. 9.
Others in the top-25 are senior Federico Herrera Duran, at No. 18; junior Mika Kosonen, at No. 19; and junior Valentino Caratini, at No. 24.
In doubles, the Bonacia-Caratini tandem stands No. 2 among NAIA teams after being runner-up at the Oracle Cup in Rome, Ga., last month. Senior Gregor Hutterer has teamed with Dugo at No. 9 nationally, while Herrera Duran has joined with Czepielewski to be at No. 25.
The Grizzlies have won six straight NAIA team championships, had four straight undefeated seasons and are looking to extend the program’s winning streak, which is currently at 109 straight matches.