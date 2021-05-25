Seven members from Georgia Gwinnett College’s national championship women’s tennis team have been recognized as NAIA All-Americans for their strong spring seasons.
Five Grizzlies earned first NAIA All-America team honors: Junior Maria Genovese, sophomore Tereza Koplova, and freshmen Selina Pichler, Iryna Lysykh and Ale Ferrer.
Freshman Marta Maestro earned second-team accolades and classmate Liza Velykorodna was an honorable mention award recipient.
Genovese posted a 15-1 singles record this spring playing on the No. 1 court for the Grizzlies. This came after she captured the NAIA singles national championship last fall. Genovese also had a 16-4 doubles record this season.
Koplova won 28 combined singles and doubles matches, including being 15-0 in singles play. Fourteen of those 15 victories came on the No. 2 court.
Pichler registered a 20-1 singles record and had a 17-4 doubles record during her inaugural collegiate season.
Lysykh went 17-2 in singles action, being victorious in her last six matches, while posting a 14-1 doubles record.
Ferrer had a 37-0 record between singles and doubles, led by 19 victories in doubles matches. She won the match-clinching point on the No. 5 singles court in the 2021 NAIA national championship match.
Maestro won a team-high 21 singles matches, including 14 matches on the No. 6 singles court to earn All-American honors.
Velykorodna reached the semifinals of the 2020 NAIA singles national championship tournament during last fall’s Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Cup. She combined for a 4-1 record this spring, including a 2-0 singles record.
Georgia Gwinnett College won the 2021 NAIA national championship on May 22 to complete the 2020-21 season with a 23-0 record – the fifth straight title and sixth in the past seven seasons. The Grizzlies were ranked No. 1 nationally throughout the entire spring season.
