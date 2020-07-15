Seven former Gwinnett athletes represented the Georgia Bulldogs on the 2019-20 First-Year Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll.
The group included two basketball players, Wesleyan grad Mikayla Coombs (marketing) and Collins Hill grad Javyn Nicholson (sport management), and two in track and field, Mill Creek’s Mia Anderson (sport management) and Destiny Jackson (psychology) of Buford.
Gwinnett also was represented by baseball player Josh Stinson of Grayson (mechanical engineering), soccer player Morgan Smith of Buford (psychology) and volleyball player Alexa Fortin of North Gwinnett (business).
