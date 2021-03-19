LAWRENCEVILLE – Getting hits and runs throughout the lineup, the No. 7-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team opened a weekend series against University of Pikeville (Ky.) with a 14-0 victory in seven innings Friday night at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The Grizzlies (17-6) got its 14 runs from eight different players while seven batters contributed to the team’s 12-hit offensive attack. Meanwhile, two pitchers held the visitors off the scoreboard.
“This was a great way to start the weekend," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "We’ve been working hard to find our consistency and approach to the game. Everything comes together when we get good starting pitching that’s backed by a productive offense. That’s what we’re striving to achieve.”
Junior right fielder Nick Barnes drove in five runs and hit a three-run home run that gave GGC a 7-0 lead and capped a five-run third inning. He then drilled a two-run double off the wall in left field during a six-run sixth inning.
The hosts took a 2-0 lead in the second inning when junior center fielder Cord Johnson hit a triple that scored Kyle Harvey. Johnson would later score on an RBI ground out from junior first baseman J.D. Stubbs.
Senior left fielder Griffin Keller went 3-for-4 and drove in a run. Johnson and Morris joined Barnes in collecting two hits apiece for the Grizzlies.
Senior pitcher Hunter Dollander had another strong showing, tossing six scoreless innings and striking out nine opposing batters to improve to 5-1 on the season. Junior reliever Adam McKillican pitched a scoreless seventh inning to secure the team’s third shutout of the spring season.
