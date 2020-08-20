The Kansas City Chiefs announced policy changes Thursday for games at Arrowhead Stadium that addresses sensitive issues for Native Americans.
The NFL team will no longer allow headdresses at games, and fans will no longer be able to paint their faces “styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions.” Fans will be asked to remove any Indian-themed face paint before passing security outside the stadium.
The Chiefs also are considering an end to the popular Arrowhead Chop, as well as modifying the Drum Deck, where a former player, coach or celebrity beats a drum before games.
“In 2014, we began a dialogue with a group of local leaders from diverse American Indian backgrounds and experiences,” the Chiefs said in a statement. “As an organization, our goal was to gain a better understanding of the issues facing American Indian communities in our region and explore opportunities to both raise awareness of American Indian cultures and celebrate the rich traditions of tribes with a historic connection to the Kansas City area.
“These meaningful conversations with the American Indian Community Working Group helped us educate ourselves and our fans, and our partnership with these leaders has helped guide our American Indian Heritage Month Games, as well as the ceremonial Blessing of the Drum and the Four Directions of Arrowhead Stadium. Our discussions also led us to discourage fans from wearing ceremonial headdresses and American Indian-themed face paint in our stadium. We are grateful to the members of the working group for their counsel and collaboration, and we look forward to continuing our partnership.”
