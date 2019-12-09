The Georgia Gwinnett College men were blanked 4-0 by Mobile on Sept. 28 in a battle between nationally ranked teams.
The loss dropped the Grizzlies to 5-3-2 and was the season’s turning point.
Led by its seniors, including Gwinnett grads Malik Thornell and Carlos Delarosa, GGC went on a tear. The Grizzlies tied Truett-McConnell in their next match and then won eight straight before running into a buzzsaw, two-time champ Central Methodist, in the NAIA Sweet 16.
“Those guys, hats off to them because they really helped get this thing turned around about halfway through the season,” head coach Steve DeCou said. “We were still trying to find our identity and they were the catalyst for that. They kept everybody together.
“This thing could have gone south in a hurry, but the attitude and the work rate, led by the seniors, was outstanding.”
This class of seniors made four trips to the national tournament, twice advancing to the Sweet 16 and, last year, to the Elite Eight.
“What we’ve been able to do, that’s pretty doggone special,” DeCou said.
Ian Aramburu, Sagi Hirsch, Oscar Sommerkamp, Thornell and Delarosa also have a collective GPA over 3.0 for the second straight year.
“We’re getting it done on the field and in the classroom as well so I’m really proud of those guys,” DeCou said. “They’ve left quite a legacy. Now, the next step is to win the whole blasted thing.”
GGC finished the season 13-4-3 after a 7-1 rout at the hands of uniquely effective Central Methodist in California last week. Central Methodist went on to win its second consecutive NAIA title Sunday.
“I’ve never seen anything like this before in 20 years,” DeCou said. “Everything they did was predicated on set pieces. There was a point in the game, it’s like 3-0 in the first half, and they start to string a few passes. The coach gets up and starts yelling, ‘No, no no.’
“He wants to get the ball into dangerous places where they can win a corner kick or a free kick. They even had a kid with a flip throw that I hadn’t seen since like youth soccer days. He’d just launch it into the box.”
DeCou said he would have needed to bring back any of the alumni over 6-foot-4, and maybe get some of the Grizzlies’ big baseball players, to counteract Central Methodist’s size.
“They had over 50 set plays,” DeCou said. “It was all choreographed. Any time the ball went out of bounds, it was like watching the offensive coordinator — he was calling in the play. They’d yell out some number combination and these guys moved to perfection.
“I’ve never seen anything like it. We’re not a big team to begin with and they would set up basically two walls and live for the second ball. I’m not going to go away from our philosophy or the style we want to play based on one result.”
Consequently, the talk after the game wasn’t about the game. It was about the seniors and where the program has gotten in the last four years.
“How do you replace Sagi and Ian and Malik — guys who have started for four years?” DeCou said. “Carlos Delarosa had an absolute breakout season as a senior, which was fabulous. Sommerkamp came on at the end of the year and did very well.
“No one is irreplaceable. That’s the one thing we keep telling ourselves. We’ve lost a lot of great players, but we’ve reloaded. The more success we have, the easier it is to sell this place. Who wouldn’t want to come to Atlanta, to these facilities? The recruiting here is kind of easy. We’ve just find the right guys to get us over the hump so we can win the whole thing now.”
Seniors made up the bulk of the back line so that’s where DeCou and his assistant coach Stephen Magennis, who leaves for his usual month-long scouting trip to Europe soon, will concentrate first.
“We’re starting to restock, but we’ve got to go find a couple more pieces,” DeCou said.
Defender Juan Cruz Parisi Sitjar sat out the season recovering from a knee injury. He was cleared to play in October, but the staff opted to save the year of eligibility with the regular season more than half over at that point.
The Grizzlies have a big junior class (11) and many of them were significant contributors this season. Rounding out the remaining roster are four sophomores and five freshmen. Ilan Adam, a freshman, scored the lone goal in GGC’s final game of the season. Kymani Irving, a Stone Mountain native who went to Clarkston High School, also played regularly in his first college season.