A favorable home-heavy schedule, a trio of seasoned seniors providing leadership and a determination to adhere to a positive team-think have coach Kat Ihlenburg feeling pretty confident about her Georgia Gwinnett College softball team entering the 2023 campaign.

“What defines our team this season? The leadership from my super-seniors, our culture and the sisterhood created from wanting everyone to do well when they get the opportunity,” said Ihlenburg, now entering her 11th year as coach of the Grizzlies, ranked No. 14 in the NAIA’s preseason poll. “That giving spirit — we’re going to focus on the team and not the individual.”

