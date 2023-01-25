A favorable home-heavy schedule, a trio of seasoned seniors providing leadership and a determination to adhere to a positive team-think have coach Kat Ihlenburg feeling pretty confident about her Georgia Gwinnett College softball team entering the 2023 campaign.
“What defines our team this season? The leadership from my super-seniors, our culture and the sisterhood created from wanting everyone to do well when they get the opportunity,” said Ihlenburg, now entering her 11th year as coach of the Grizzlies, ranked No. 14 in the NAIA’s preseason poll. “That giving spirit — we’re going to focus on the team and not the individual.”
Although its 2022 season ended short of an NAIA World Series appearance, GGC ran up a 36-20 record and qualified for its sixth consecutive postseason berth. Ihlenburg pronounced herself happy with last year’s performance but felt there was a certain something missing.
“We were one key ingredient from total success,” said Ihlenburg, whose Grizzly teams are 367-144-2 under her guidance. “It came and went in different games. One day, it would be our offense that didn’t all click, one day it would be our defense that didn’t all click, one day it would be a particular position have things go the wrong way, whether it was the pitcher or an outfielder. Whatever the key was that day led to the inconsistencies. To make it where we did in our region, I was very happy. But I knew we had so much left in us.”
The veteran coach said she’s seen an “eagerness” that wasn’t always present a year ago, stressing that could be the key ingredient that brings this year’s team to its goals. GGC brought eight new players — six freshmen and two transfers — into a program that lost but three players, including one senior.
The Grizzlies will open their 2023 season at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, hosting Ohio Christian in a doubleheader.
While the Grizzlies have a number of experienced returning players, it’s clear the team will lean heavily on its three super-seniors, players who opted to accept an extra year due to the COVID pandemic. Between the three of them, catcher Sydney Pelaez, infielder Lea McFadden and pitcher Alexa Good have 350 starts in a GGC uniform and all have World Series experience.
In 2022, Pelaez hit .405 with six home runs, 33 RBIs and 47 runs, McFadden hit .398 with 38 RBIs and 27 runs and Good worked 213 innings with a 22-11 record and 213 strikeouts and a 2.26 ERA. Ihlenburg seems especially encouraged by the team’s pitching situation, buoyed by Kailyn Berry, who came on strong late in her freshman season and finished with an 11-7 pitching record and a 2.13 ERA, and sophomore transfer Annalise Wood, who went 18-7 with 312 strikeouts and an 0.84 ERA in 182 innings pitched at Bryan (Tennessee) College last spring.
“When you add (Wood) to a rotation of two very strong pitchers, those are some of the pieces that give us a little edge this year we didn’t see consistently last year,” said Ihlenburg of Wood, who last year was named the 2022 Appalachian Athletic Conference Pitcher, Player and Freshman of the Year.
After their season opener against Ohio Christian, the Grizzlies will hit the road in early February for a three-game series in Alexandria, Louisiana, and will then return to Lawrenceville for a 20-game stretch. GGC will play doubleheaders at Truett-McConnell and Middle Georgia State, but won’t truly hit the road again until early April, when the Grizzlies close the regular season with 14 away games.
“I’m grateful for our schedule our season,” said Ihlenburg, whose team will face four of the NAIA’s top-10-ranked teams. “Sometimes you think things might be too good to be true and that may be the case with our schedule. We’ll play anybody, anytime, anyplace and if you come to me I’ll go to you, so we’re going to Louisiana for a tournament as payback. But after that, we won’t have to sleep in a hotel room until the middle of April, which hasn’t happened for us in six or seven seasons.”
“Looking at strength of schedule, along with games we should be able to compete in and win — this is a season to get excited about. There are so many competitive games and so many games that have chosen to come here to be challenged.”
