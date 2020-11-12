Carver-Atlanta Panthers (5-AAA)
Coach: Darren Myles
Record: 3-4, 3-1 region
Last week: Beat Sandy Creek 21-14
Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans (5-AAA)
Coach: Tim Hardy
Record: 6-1, 3-1 region
Last week: Had a bye
Unbeaten Cedar Grove is in control of Region 5-AAA, and the fight for the No. 2 seed and a home playoff game hinges on Friday’s GAC-Carver matchup. The two teams are tied for second in the region at 3-1 with a comfortable lead on fourth-place Westminster (2-3).
A victory locks up the No. 2 spot for the winner. GAC expects a major test despite Carver’s 3-4 record, which is skewed by an 0-4 start against top teams from larger classes — Cherokee (8-1), Lovejoy (7-1) and Buford (6-1), along with Cedar Grove (5-0). The Panthers have made the state playoffs for eight straight seasons.
“Carver is a tough, physical and well-coached team,” Hardy said. “They are battle-tested and have played the most difficult schedule in AAA. They have a track record of being a consistently successful program under Coach Myles’ leadership. We look forward to the challenge on Friday night.”
Both GAC and Carver are in this position because of hard-fought wins over Sandy Creek, which each team beat in its most recent region game. The Spartans were off last Friday after a 21-12 win at Sandy Creek on Oct. 30.
Will Hardy had a big night in GAC’s most recent win with five catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns on offense, as well as an interception and a fumble recovery on defense. Quarterback Deymon Fleming had 200 yards total offense and completed 70 percent of passes with three TDs, while Michael Carr and Addison Nichols led the blocking grades up front.
Joseph Rose (eight tackles), Hudson Higgins (six tackles) and Wil Calhoun (fumble recovery) also played well defensively two weeks ago.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Greater Atlanta Christian School
