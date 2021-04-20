HOSCHTON — Second-ranked Mill Creek remained unbeaten with a 6-0 win over Etowah in the Class AAAAAAA girls soccer playoffs Tuesday night.
The Hawks advance to a host a second-round showdown with third-ranked West Forsyth on April 26.
Brooklynn Fugel powered the Hawks’ win with three goals, Ari Manrique scored twice and Morgan Amrozowicz added one goal. Sloan Spees had two assists, while Ash Summrell, Ella Williams and Maya Zmistowski added an assist each.
