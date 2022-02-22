CANTON — Cherokee's girls basketball team put on a second-quarter show against Duluth in a 57-41 victory in the first round of Class AAAAAAA state playoffs on Tuesday.
The Warriors outscored the visiting Wildcats 25-0 in the second quarter after trailing 13-8 in the first quarter.
Karoline Karl opened the quarter with a layup. Two 3-point shots from Lilly Griffith and Karl gave Cherokee (22-5, 9-1) a lead it held for the remainder of the game.
Free throws from Toni Warren and shots under the basket from Keimarya Rivera and Karl increased the lead, followed by another set of points from Warren gave Cherokee a 24-13 lead.
After a Duluth (12-10, 7-6) timeout, the Warriors did not let up. Karl, who finished with 17 points, put up five more points back-to-back. Warren added two free throws, and a jump shot from Hannah Harris closed out the first half at 33-13.
Rivera and Warren also put up double digits for the team as Rivera ended with 23 points and Warren with 12.
The win advances Cherokee to the second round of playoffs where they will compete against Hillgrove on Friday.
“We did a good job executing,” Cherokee head coach Matt Cates said about the second quarter. “We played good defensively. We played sloppy down the stretch, and we’re going to have to clean things up in the next round.”
The Wildcats attempted to rally and keep the score close in the second half, but it was not enough in the end.
Megan Mares ended the drought for Duluth in the third quarter with a jump shot after a Rivera jump shot to get the Wildcats going.
Rivera completed one free throw, and after missed free throws from Saniya Jones, Jada Richardson, who led the Wildcats with 16 points, pulled up from beyond the arc to bring the deficit 35-18. Rivera made one more free throw, and Mares made one of two before Cherokee called for a timeout.
Skylar Edwards made free throws and after a Duluth timeout, Jada Richardson and Shaniya Farmer made jump shots and an Alex Whitecliffe 3-pointer closed out the third quarter at 42-25.
