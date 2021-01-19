BUFORD — Buford outscored visiting Lanier 28-0 in the second quarter Tuesday, and cruised to a 59-22 in Region 8-AAAAAA girls basketball.
The Wolves (14-0, 5-0 region) led just 14-10 after a quarter before posting the second-quarter shutout. They nearly blanked Lanier (6-6, 3-3) again in the third quarter before a 3-pointer from Lanier’s Riley Bryan with 1:36 left in the quarter ended a long drought. That basket provided the Longhorns' only points in the middle two quarters.
Buford, which had 10 players score, led 53-13 after three quarters. It forced 28 first-half turnovers, 18 in the decisive second quarter.
Ava Grace Watson led the Wolves with 13 points, three rebounds and three assists, and Sara Viti had 10 points and three steals. Blair Wallis added nine points and five steals.
Buford also got contributions from Tamori Plantin (six points, nine rebounds), Ashyia Willis (six points, four assists, three steals), Abbi Perkins (five points) and Courtney Martin (five steals).
Renasha Benjamin led Lanier with 10 points.
