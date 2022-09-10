LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 12-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team scored three consecutive goals in the second half to defeat Southeastern University (Fla.) 4-2 on Saturday afternoon at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The Grizzlies (5-0-1) broke a 1-1 tie with goals by senior Karim Tmimi and junior James Forster in the 62nd and 65th minutes to pull away for a 3-1 lead. Junior Odin Solheim added to the team’s offensive output with in the 79th minute.
The hosts struck first in the 16th minute when junior Emanuele Sordi headed a crossing pass from junior Marco Panaccione for his fifth goal of the season. Senior Gianmaria Fiore started the play following a foul by Southeastern near midfield.
Southeastern (2-2-2) then squared the match, 1-1, in the 50th minute when Gianluca Contegno headed in a crossing pass from Vittorio Sasso.
GGC responded in a big way in the 62nd minute as Tmimi’s shot from a tight angle along the left end line slipped through the hands of the Southeastern goalkeeper to land inside the right goalpost.
Three minutes later, after a failed clearance off a GGC corner kick, Forster lined up a shot from the top of the 18-yard box that sailed into the lower left corner of the goal. That gave the Grizzlies a 3-1 advantage.
The team’s final tally came off a crossing pass from sophomore Antoine Ferez to Solheim at the right goalpost.
GGC outshot the Fire by a 14-7 margin in the contest with Tmimi’s four shots leading the charge. The team also collected 11 corner kicks on Saturday.
“This was a very good win for us," GGC head coach Steve DeCou said. "I’m very pleased with our performance against a quality Southeastern team. I told our guys at the half (leading 1-0) that this was like a tournament game. I loved our response after allowing the tying goal. It got to 3-1 before you knew it and then came the fourth goal to pull away.”
