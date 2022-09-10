LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 12-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team scored three consecutive goals in the second half to defeat Southeastern University (Fla.) 4-2 on Saturday afternoon at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.

The Grizzlies (5-0-1) broke a 1-1 tie with goals by senior Karim Tmimi and junior James Forster in the 62nd and 65th minutes to pull away for a 3-1 lead. Junior Odin Solheim added to the team’s offensive output with in the 79th minute.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.