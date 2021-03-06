DACULA — The start of Saturday’s Class A Private semifinal didn’t go as planned for the Hebron Christian girls basketball team.
Slightly more than three minutes into the first quarter, star Malia Fisher picked up her second foul and went to the bench. The hosts had an uncharacteristic eight turnovers in the quarter, and when it finished they trailed by two, a deficit that would have been worse if not for Carly Fahey’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer from just across halfcourt.
“It helps to have Malia in the game, but we were a little bit out of sorts in the first half,” Hebron girls coach Jan Azar said. “We were a little bit nervous. For a lot of them, this is their last game on this court. That makes a difference.”
The Lions made up for their uneven first half in a big way, though.
They scored 40 points over the final two quarters and defeated region rival Galloway 68-54, advancing to face St. Francis in the state championship game at noon Wednesday in the Macon Centreplex. It was their third victory over Galloway this season after a 65-54 win on Jan. 29 and a 55-45 win on Feb. 18.
Up by just one at halftime, Hebron (27-2) blitzed the Scots (19-7) over the final two quarters, leading by 15 after the third quarter and by as many as 22 in the fourth.
“Once we loosened up and got going in the second half, got it up the court, it was better,” said Azar, whose team won its 22nd straight since a Dec. 20 loss to New Hope Academy (Md.). “They took Nicole (Azar) out, which opened up the inside tremendously and we went to work inside. It’s a huge win for Hebron. We’re just going to enjoy it right now and start preparing for St. Francis.”
Galloway focused on preventing Nicole Azar from getting shots up, and the sharpshooter finished with five points and one 3-pointer. But the Scots’ plan opened up offensive opportunities for her teammates, particularly on the interior.
Fisher shook off her early fouls and had a team-high 18 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. Jessie Parish had 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals, and Carly Heidger had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Fahey had nine of her 12 points in the second half, including seven in the decisive third quarter.
“I think we really picked up our energy and we all played as a team rather than just one person trying to carry it,” Heidger said of the second half. “The more we swing the ball and get it inside and outside, the more we play better.”
An 11-0 run in the middle part of the third quarter was the big blow, and it featured seven points from Fisher and four from Fahey on drives to the basket for layups. After Galloway briefly stopped the spurt with a basket, Fahey and Azar hit back-to-back 3-pointers and the rout was on.
“Definitely sharing the ball, seeing the open passes, pushing up the court,” Parish said of the second-half improvement. “We can’t be stopped if we play for each other.”
Galloway, despite eight turnovers of its own in the first quarter, looked to be in good shape for an upset early. The Scots led 16-14 after a quarter despite Fahey’s running 3-pointer at the horn, and trailed only 28-27 at halftime. The visitors got 20 points from Tianna Thompson, 14 points from Allison Hoffmann and 13 points from Jada Ryce.
But the good fortune was short-lived as Hebron exerted its power in the second half.
“I was really pleased with Jessie and Carly Heidger in the first half, holding down the fort while Malia was on the bench (with fouls),” Azar said. “I thought Carly Fahey did a great job in the second half getting to the basket some because they weren’t helping. Of course Malia came in and Nicole hit a couple of big shots in the second half and it all began to roll after that. I really think a big difference in the game was getting Malia back (on the court). Having her back in calms us a little bit.
"We just played a lot calmer in the second half and played like seniors. That’s what we told them. We adjusted a few things on the inside, got some high-lows, which was nice. We adjusted our defense a little bit, preventing the dribble penetration because they were getting to the basket too much in the first half.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.