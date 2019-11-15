LAWRENCEVILLE — Sophomore Gianmaria Fiore converted a penalty kick in the 47th minute to send the top-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team to the championship match of the Association of Independent Institutions tournament, defeating No. 4 seed Lincoln College (Ill.) 1-0 on Friday evening at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
The penalty kick was awarded to the tournament host after a foul was committed inside Lincoln College’s 18-yard box.
The Grizzlies (11-3-3) hit two goal posts during the first half and outshot Lincoln 16-3 throughout the contest. That margin was 10-0 after the opening 45 minutes of action.
Senior Sagi Hirsch hit the post twice in the first half. The first occurrence came off a free kick, while a shot from 25 yards away from goal hit the intersection of the crossbar and left post.
Meanwhile, junior goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic, the 2019 A.I.I. Goalkeeper of the Year, made a key save in the 88th minute when the Lynx had a free kick opportunity from just outside the GGC goal box. The shot bent around the team’s wall of defenders and Gligorovic fielded the shot off a bounce.
Junior Marouane Zine and Hirsch each attempted three shots to lead GGC.
Georgia Gwinnett College is the defending A.I.I. tournament champion.