SHS_ATHL_BRMRK_JAG_FC_GRY.jpg

Seckinger logo

BUFORD — Seckinger’s wrestling team reached the five-win mark of its inaugural season with two victories Thursday.

The Jaguars defeated Duluth 59-21, and topped Meadowcreek 52-24. Meadowcreek beat Duluth 42-18 in the third match.

