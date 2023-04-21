Positive Athlete Georgia released its 2022-23 Gwinnett Regional winners Friday, and Seckinger earned one of the top awards.
Seckinger was named Most Positive School by the organization, which recognizes young athletes who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way, or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person.
The Positive Athlete coaching awards for Gwinnett went to Shiloh’s Devin Jones and Lanier’s Elizabeth Dolcimascolo.
Each high school sport had one athlete selected as a regional winner. A total of 28 Gwinnett athletes earned that distinction.
The award-winners for each sport are as follows:
Football: Griffin Scott, Norcross
Softball: Anna Kennedy, Wesleyan
Boys basketball: Carter Watkins, Seckinger
Boys golf: Arthur Grant III, Shiloh
Boys soccer: Misael Lopez, Meadowcreek
Boys track and field: Derry Moss, Berkmar
Boys multi-sport: Jeremiah White, South Gwinnett
Flag football: Olivia Ebenreck, Peachtree Ridge
Volleyball: Audrey McCulloh, Parkview
Girls basketball: Regan Reed, Old Suwanee Christian
Girls golf: Piper Chaney, Seckinger
Girls soccer: Abby Graeser, Mill Creek
Girls track and field: Amiyah Michel, North Gwinnett
Girls multi-sport: Cigi Stroud, Lanier
Boys cross country: Addison Alsobrook, Greater Atlanta Christian
Cheer/gymnastics: Kaitlyn Hamlette, Archer
Boys swimming and diving: Andrew Schnupp, Archer
Boys lacrosse: Jordan Castro, Buford
Boys tennis: Kadin Pilz, Grayson
Baseball: Riley Hasenstab, Duluth
Boys alternative sport: Ryan Doyle, Providence Christian
Girls cross country: Grace Hentschel, Brookwood
Wrestling: John Dutton, Peachtree Ridge
Girls swimming and diving: Jerusha Titus, Discovery
Girls lacrosse: Hannah Mixon, Greater Atlanta Christian
Girls tennis: Katherine Grados, Collins Hill
Adapted sports: Cameron Smothers, Grayson
Girls alternative sport: Tiyahnna Reid, Central Gwinnett
