Seckinger announced two more head coaching hires this week ahead of its opening for the 2022-23 school year.
Gwinnett’s newest high school tabbed Nick Chonko as head boys soccer coach, and Rob Spencer as head competition cheerleading coach.
Chonko, a Parkview grad, is currently head boys soccer coach at Archer. He was an assistant coach at Archer from 2016-21, following stints as head boys soccer coach at Loganville (2005-09) and Walnut Grove (2009-16). He began his coaching career as an assistant at Southeast Bulloch in 2003.
“I’m very excited to become part of the inaugural staff at Seckinger High School and honored to be the boys soccer program’s head coach,” Chonko said. “My family lives in the area and this will be the first time in my 17-year career that I will part of the same community in which I teach. What I liked the most about Seckinger High School was the administration. Principal (Memorie) Reesman, athletic director (Kelli) Poff, and assistant principal (Jimmy) Fisher have a great vision and it's one that I share alongside them. Inclusive, supportive of academics, sports, arts and everything in between. A quality education is why students come to school. The ability to teach, coach, mentor and be an integral part in the betterment in students' lives is why teachers and coaches do what they do.
“I’m thrilled to start the new Jaguar boys soccer program program and extremely thankful to have been given the opportunity. Opening a new school is something I've never done before though I have started a new program when I was coach at Walnut Grove in Walton County. I have always liked the idea of being able to lay those foundational bricks with our coaching staff and see the growth from year to year. It's always been about the journey for me. The destination is an end point, but the journey that takes place in between is what I've learned to love, and I'm excited about the journey that lies ahead for the Jag community.”
Chonko enjoyed his time at Archer, and said it was tough to leave.
“I want to thank principal Ken Johnson, athletic director Tim Watkins, staff and administration for their support both in the classroom and on the field the past six years,” Chonko said. “It has meant a lot to be an Archer Tiger and I will miss the players and connections that were made during that time. Also I want to thank Archer soccer's previous head coach Colin Connors for the past five years. To learn and coach with him has been one of the great highlights of my career.”
Spencer has been competition cheer coach since 2004 at Peachtree Ridge, where he has won 12 region and seven state championships. In 18 seasons with the Blue Pride, he has a record of 845-138.
He previously coached at Winder-Barrow, beginning in 1993, and won four region and two state titles there. In 2000, he moved to Shiloh, where he won a state title and three region championships in four years.
Spencer was a competition cheerleader for the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs, and also coached at UGA after graduation.
“I am blessed to have had the opportunity to coach some incredible kids over the last 18 years at Peachtree Ridge High School,” Spencer said. “My time there was wonderful as I had the opportunity to build a family of athletes that loved and supported each other. I will truly miss those people and what they meant to me cannot be expressed in words.
“It is now time for a change, and I am excited for my opportunity to lead the competitive cheerleading program at Seckinger High School. I want to thank Mrs. Reesman and Kelli Poff for believing in me and providing the support needed to build a championship program. It is now time to turn the page and start to shape the next generation of leaders who will go out and have a tremendous impact on our society. The future is bright for Seckinger High School.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.