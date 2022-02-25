Seckinger has locked in another group of head coaches as the new Gwinnett high school proceeds toward its August opening.
The latest hires include head boys basketball coach Nate Hamilton, a Brookwood grad, and head girls soccer coach Brooke Bortles, a North Gwinnett grad who is currently head coach at Dacula. The Jaguars’ first head softball coach is Cameron Crawford, a Buford grad.
Seckinger also hired Laura DeLaPerriere as head volleyball coach and Chris Reese as head boys golf coach.
Hamilton has spent eight of his nine years coaching in Gwinnett, beginning with two years as a community coach at Brookwood. He coached two seasons at Archer and four at Buford under Eddie Martin, a tenure that included a 2019 state championship. He joined Lambert as an assistant coach for the 2021-22 season.
He played at Georgia College and was an all-county player at Brookwood, where he broke the school record for 3-pointers in a game.
“My wife, Sarah, and I are so excited to join the Seckinger High School family,” Hamilton said. “We actually live in the district with our two sons, and it truly was exciting to get the call to interview for the job and ultimately get offered the job. The administration team's vision for the high school and athletics attracted me to the job. I think the talent in this community is high, and we can build an elite level program with what it is already here. I believe in what (athletic director) Coach (Kelli) Poff, (principal) Mrs. (Memorie) Reesman and (assistant principal) Mr. (Jimmy) Fisher are trying to build at Seckinger, and I'm excited to be a part of it.
“I’ve been lucky to be around a lot of great coaches who have helped me prepare for this opportunity. Guys like Daniel Bowles, Kevin Strickland, Joel Lecoeuvre, Tim Watkins, Ryan Lesniak, Andy Dyer, Tony Wolfe, Wes Parker, Gene Durden, Tom Beuglas, Clay Wages, Brian Moon, Scott Bracco, Brent Martin and many more have all helped prepare me for this opportunity. Working for Eddie Martin for four years at Buford was such a great experience as well. I owe a lot to him and learned so much from arguably the greatest of all time in Georgia. Coach Martin is an elite coach and even better man. I'm thankful for this opportunity and I am looking forward to getting to work.”
Bortles is in her first season as head girls soccer coach at Dacula, where she was previously varsity assistant for four years and head junior varsity coach for one year. She won the 2019 state championship as a Dacula assistant, as well as three straight region titles.
Bortles also won the 2010 state title as a player at North before playing college soccer at Clayton State.
"Seckinger will be one of a kind and I am super honored to further my career at SKG,” Bortles said. “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to be able to develop a soccer program from the ground up and to continue growing as a leader beside some of the best. Blessed is an understatement, but I want to give a special thanks to Mrs. Reesman and Coach Poff for giving me the opportunity to interview at the Jag Nation.
“I am so thankful for my time at Dacula High School, under the leadership of Dr. (Bryan) Long and Dr. (Zach) Smith. I am sad to leave my team, my students and my co-workers at Dacula High School, but I am excited for the future. I am ready to bleed blue.”
Crawford also is a Gwinnett grad who played baseball at Buford and college baseball at North Georgia. His coaching career includes five years as a baseball and softball assistant at Mountain View, and one year at Buford.
He helped Mountain View to the 2019 state championship in softball, earning Georgia Dugout Club Assistant Coach of the Year honors, and earned Gwinnett assistant coach of the year honors in baseball in 2018.
“I am very excited and blessed to have the opportunity to join this group of inaugural head coaches at Seckinger High School,” Crawford said. “Mrs. Reesman and Coach Poff have worked hard to put together and amazing group of coaches that all have a common goal: helping student-athletes to be the best they can be, on and off the field. I am looking forward to this unique opportunity of building a program from the ground up and creating a culture of sustained excellence in all aspects of softball and of life. The county has provided us with a beautiful school and beautiful facilities, so we are already off to a great start.
“We are located in an area that already has a ton of softball talent and great community support, which is huge for any sports program, especially one that is just starting. I am looking forwarding to getting to know the families of our Seckinger community, and building one of the premier softball programs in our state.”
DeLaPerriere has been head volleyball coach at Cherokee Bluff since 2018. She led her 2021 team to the region championship and the state Final Four. She previously started the volleyball program at White County, coaching there from 2014-18, and was an assistant at both North Cobb and Johnson-Gainesville, her alma mater.
She played club volleyball at Kennesaw State after high school.
“I am thrilled to join the Seckinger community,” DeLaPerriere said. “I am excited to start my third varsity program. (White County High to Cherokee Bluff and now Seckinger). What attracted me to Seckinger? The leadership team and starting a program from scratch is the first piece that attracted me to Seckinger. Our leader, Mrs. Reesman, has so much poise. From the first time I met her you could tell she wants to pull the best out of you as a teacher and coach. Second, the vision Coach Poff has laid out for Seckinger aligned with my beliefs as a coach.
“I am excited to work along side our administration, teachers, coaches and community to build this school to be the best in the state. I am ready to get to work with my coaching staff and plant the seed.”
Reese has coached for 16 years, including eight years at Camden County and the past three at Grayson. He has won three state titles as a football assistant coach, most recently at Grayson in 2020. He will serve as the Jaguars' offensive coordinator in football in addition to leading the boys golf team.
He won a state title in 1999 as a football player at Oconee County, and played two seasons of college football at West Georgia. He is a two-time teacher of the year selection at his schools.
“It's not every day you get the opportunity to help build something from the foundation, from Day 1,” Reese said. “The opportunity to join a brand-new school and athletic department was one I could not pass up. I met (Seckinger head football coach) Aaron Hill in 2019 when we joined the Grayson staff together and I knew he would make a great head coach someday. His passion, energy and ability to make connections with the student-athletes and members of a community are second to none. When he accepted the Seckinger job and asked me to come on board with him, I jumped on it immediately.
“Coach Kelli Poff, our athletic director, offered me the chance to start the golf program and I did not hesitate. High school golf has a very rich tradition in this area and I'm looking forward to establishing a proud and successful golf program of our own at Seckinger High School.”
