A major piece in the new Seckinger High School athletic department puzzle became public Friday when Aaron Hill was named the Jaguars’ first head football coach.
Hill, who was approved Thursday night by the Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Board of Education, was offensive coordinator and strength coach at Loganville in 2021, and previously spent two years as offensive line and strength coach at Grayson, where he helped the program to the 2020 Class AAAAAAA state championship.
Seckinger opens in August to relieve overcrowding at neighboring Mill Creek and Mountain View.
“I believe that the future of Jaguar football is bright under Coach Hill,” Seckinger athletic director Kelli Poff said. “His energy, passion and commitment to the development of the whole student-athlete is what makes him the perfect fit as Seckinger High School’s inaugural head football coach. His desire to build a culture that extends beyond the football program is what sets him apart and makes him the right person to build this program from the ground up. The experience he brings as both a player and coach have prepared him for this moment and given him the tools to build a program that competes at the highest level.”
Hill, a native of Gulf Breeze, Fla., has first-hand experience, from a player perspective, of starting a new football program. As an offensive lineman, he was part of LaGrange College’s first football recruiting class in 2006 and played on teams that went a combined 0-20 his first two seasons before winning a conference title his junior season. Two of his former coaches and mentors, LaGrange’s Todd Mooney (now St. Pius’ AD) and Berry College’s Tony Kunczewski, started college programs from the beginning and offered him advice on the subject.
Hill, 34, said they will continue to be valuable resources going forward.
“Honestly, the thing I’m most excited about it we get to build the program organically, what we’ll be known as,” Hill said. “I know social media branding is part of that, but just the way we do things. We can be different. Not a lot of them are coming in with notions of what they did with their previous coach. We’ll get some kids displaced by Mill Creek and Mountain View, but we get a chance to build our own brand, belief system, structure, how we do things.
“We can make it normal to cut practice short and watch a volleyball game, cut practice short to watch a softball game. … We want to be inclusive and we want our kids to be multi-dimensional. We want them to find their niche outside of football.”
Seckinger offers a unique high school curriculum highlighted by artificial intelligence, which also excites Hill. The Jaguars targeted him as their favorite from a promising group of applicants, and finally got to break the news Friday.
“Coach Hill is a coach on and off the field and that degree of dedication will significantly benefit our athletics program and our entire school,” Seckinger principal Memorie Reesman said. “Coach Hill possesses the experience and the energy to lead the Jaguars to much success. There is already growing anticipation for the very first home football game on August 5 at Seckinger High School.”
Hill’s coaching career began at the college level, initially as offensive line coach at Greensboro College (N.C.) in 2010. He joined Marshall University (W.Va.) as a graduate assistant on defense and in the strength program for the 2011 season before being promoted to on-field positions in 2012 (outside linebackers, strength coach) and 2013 (assistant offensive line coach, strength coach). He became director of player personnel, in addition to working as assistant strength coach, in 2014 before he was hired as an offensive quality control coach for Mark Richt at the University of Georgia prior to the 2015 season, Richt’s final season at UGA. He had a chance to join Richt at his new job with the Miami Hurricanes, but switched his path toward high school coaching instead to focus on his family — he and his wife Tyler, a Greater Atlanta Christian grad (who now teaches and coaches at GAC), have two young sons.
“As a family, we weighed the pros and cons and decided it was time to make a change,” Hill said. “It still let me coach football and not be on the road recruiting three months out of the year.”
Hill was guided through the process of becoming a high school teacher and coach by Ahmand Tinker of the Minority Coaches Association of Georgia, and became a student teacher at Meadowcreek in the spring of 2016, where he met another mentor, then-Mustangs head coach Jason Carrera (now athletic director at Central Gwinnett). His first full-time job came later in 2016 as offensive line and strength coach at Chattahoochee, where he spent three seasons before being hired at Grayson in 2019.
He will draw on all of those experiences at Seckinger, which will compete initially in Region
“I have been very blessed to see programs run at the highest level and have learned how to build relationships within the school and community, which helps to develop and sustain a successful program,” Hill said. “Building a championship program, on and off the field, will be the commitment of my team, staff and myself. We will use the game of football as an avenue to provide excellence as an extension of the classroom and community, and to support the growth and development of quality, high-character young men who excel in the classroom, on the field and in life. We will work to build a positive, family-oriented atmosphere that encourages athletes, parents and community stakeholders to be involved.
“I am beyond excited to begin the journey of building Seckinger High School and its football program. We will have next-generation athletic facilities, equipment and classrooms. We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to establish the culture of a school, its athletic department and its football program. I look forward to engaging the community and starting the process of building something special with Seckinger High School and its football program.”
