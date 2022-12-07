x_KEN2493.jpg

Seckinger head coach Aaron Hill during an Aug. 19, 2022 football game at Seckinger High School.

 Craig Cappy

On the heels of its inaugural football season, Seckinger needs a new head football coach.

Aaron Hill has resigned as head coach of the first-year high school, he announced Wednesday morning on Twitter. Seckinger, which opened in August to relieve overcrowding at Mill Creek and Mountain View, went 0-7 against varsity opponents this season.

