On the heels of its inaugural football season, Seckinger needs a new head football coach.
Aaron Hill has resigned as head coach of the first-year high school, he announced Wednesday morning on Twitter. Seckinger, which opened in August to relieve overcrowding at Mill Creek and Mountain View, went 0-7 against varsity opponents this season.
“I had to make one of the hardest decisions of my life yesterday (Tuesday),” Hill wrote in his post. “After meeting with our administration, it became clear that our vision for the future of the program did not align. I have decided to resign as Head Football Coach at Seckinger High School.”
Hill came to Seckinger after spending the 2021 season as offensive coordinator and strength coach at Loganville. He spent the previous two years as offensive line and strength coach at Grayson, helping the Rams to the 2020 Class AAAAAAA state championship.
The Gulf Breeze, Fla., native played at LaGrange College — he was part of the program’s first recruiting class in 2006 — and began his coaching career at the college level at Greensboro College (N.C.) and Marshall University (W.Va.). He transitioned to the high school level as Chattahoochee’s offensive line and strength ccoach in 2016. He coached three seasons at Chattahoochee before being hired at Grayson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.