It typically takes time for first-year high schools to experience athletic success, but one Seckinger team is ahead of the curve.
The Jaguars’ boys basketball team is off to a 12-4 start in its inaugural season, and it enjoyed a major milestone Sunday with its first state ranking, appearing at No. 9 in Class AAAA in the Sandy’s Spiel poll.
“We’ve got good kids. I’m thankful for our guys,” said Seckinger’s Nate Hamilton, in his first season as a varsity head coach. “They’ve bought into what we’re trying to do. Our community’s bought into what we’re trying to do. The energy around our program is awesome. The support around our program is awesome. It’s been a great first three or four months.”
Seckinger won its opener 61-54 over Chamblee on the way to a 3-0 start to the season, and is 5-1 in Region 8-AAAA play under Hamilton, a Brookwood grad who was previously a Gwinnett assistant for eight of his nine years in coaching. He spent the 2021-22 season at Lambert after two years as community coach at Brookwood, two years at Archer and four years at Buford, where he worked under legendary coach Eddie Martin and won the 2019 state title.
Martin’s son, Brent, is a key member of Hamilton’s first staff at Seckinger alongside fellow assistants Jaylen Clement and Craig Begalle. That staff and a young, talented group of players have picked up wins while drumming up excitement among the faculty and students at a brand-new high school.
“The cool part about Seckinger, and somebody mentioned this to me the other day, it seems like so many coaches from other sports are supporting you and helping you out,” Hamilton said. “I’ve got football coaches doing the clock, the flag football coach does our book, the volleyball coach does so much for us. Coach (Kelli) Poff (the athletic director) is so supportive of us. Justin Bishop, our baseball coach, does our PA announcing. We have incredible support at Seckinger. The energy around our program is cool. The best part is our kids make such a positive impact in the classroom that all the teachers and support staff want to see our kids have success.”
That success, surprising to many outside the program, has picked up even more steam of late. The Jaguars have won six of their past seven and three in a row, opening up 2023 on Friday with a 62-52 win over Chestatee after going 2-1 after Christmas — losing 65-63 to a talented Monroe Area team before defeating Brookland-Cayce (S.C.) 70-53 and Monsignor Donovan Catholic 93-61.
Hamilton got excited about his first Seckinger team’s potential during preseason tryouts.
“It was hard to tell in the summer and you never know what you’re going to have,” Hamilton said. “When summer workouts started, we had 30 total kids 9 to 12 show up. When school started, we had 40 or 50 come out just for ninth grade. I think we had a total of 90 to 100 kids try out for basketball, so the talent level changed. I kind of had an idea we were going to be okay after that.”
The first-year Jaguars didn’t waste any time making an impact.
“The Chamblee win, the first one at home, was amazing,” Hamilton said. “The energy in that gym was insane. We were still figuring each other out at that point, so to play in that atmosphere helped us win that game. Obviously, beating a very, very good Madison County team at home at the buzzer was a big game. Kamari Brown making that shot at the buzzer. Those two were awesome. Even games we didn’t win — we lost to Monroe Area, but we played so well that day. Looking at that, a game you lose on the last play of the game in a tournament-style game, we learned from that.”
Carter Watkins and I.V. Redmond have emerged as Seckinger’s top two scorers, while Braxton Miller and Akivo Walker have filled multiple roles as key players. Tony Wells, whose brother Vincent is a freshman point guard, has contributed greatly with his shooting for a young team that has high hopes for the remainder of the season.
“No. 1 (goal) is the state tournament, that’s really it,” Hamilton said. “We want our kids, especially because we’re young and we’ve got guys coming back, we want the kids to taste it. We want kids to feel it and know what it’s like and start developing that culture where it’s an expectation.”
