It typically takes time for first-year high schools to experience athletic success, but one Seckinger team is ahead of the curve.

The Jaguars’ boys basketball team is off to a 12-4 start in its inaugural season, and it enjoyed a major milestone Sunday with its first state ranking, appearing at No. 9 in Class AAAA in the Sandy’s Spiel poll.

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.