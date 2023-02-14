Cherokee Bluff already knew Seckinger wasn’t an ordinary first-year boys basketball program after the regular season meeting between the two teams in December.
In case the host Bears had forgotten, however, the Jaguars gave them a reminder during their Region 8-AAAA Tournament quarterfinal Monday night at Cherokee Bluff.
Seckinger got balanced scoring and held off multiple Cherokee Bluff attempts at a rally to earn the program’s first state tournament bid with a 65-54 victory.
Carter Watkins led Seckinger (18-8) with 15 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, but had plenty of help, with three other players in double figures and a fourth nearly joining them.
That total team effort not only put the Jaguars in the state tournament, it also moved them into the region semifinals, where they will take on No. 4 state-ranked Madison County, a 78-54 winner over North Hall earlier Monday.
“We’ve got great players, and it starts with that,” an excited Seckinger coach Nate Hamilton said following Monday’s win. “I can do the best that I can, and we’ve got a great process. I learned from the absolute best in (Hall of Fame coach) Eddie Martin. There’s not better coach on the planet than Eddie Martin. He taught me how to do it, and we’re doing it as best we can.
“We’ve got great players. All credit to them. I told them that there’s no pressure on them. We’ve got versatile kids. … You talk about about leadership and talk about real deal, that’s what we do. What a great win for Seckinger.”
The Jaguars gave Hamilton and his mentor Martin, who was in the stands watching (his son Brent Martin is Hamilton's assistant), quite an eyeful, and got things done in a lot of different ways throughout Monday’s game.
Early on, it was 3-point shooting, with Watkins, Dominic Dupigny, Akivo Walker and I.V. Redmond each knocking down a shot from behind the arc to help the Jaguars build a 14-9 lead with 3:52 left in the first quarter.
Cherokee Bluff (17-9) fought back behind a pair of baskets from Boston Kersh to pull to within 14-13 at the 2:28 mark.
But Seckinger ended the quarter on a 6-0 run, with a layup and a pair of free throws from Walker, plus a transition bucket from Braxton Miller to build the lead back to 20-13 by the end of the opening frame.
Things then went from bad to worse for the Bears when Kersh and senior Carlos Marlow both went to the bench with foul trouble by the early minutes of the second quarter.
And the Jaguars pounced on the opening with a 12-3 run over the first 3:14 of the second quarter to build the lead to 32-16 following a Watkins stickback with 4:46 left in the first half.
However, Cherokee Bluff slowly began to chip away behind contributions from its bench.
Freshman Cooper Glover scored six of his eight points of the evening, while junior Bryce Horton added a 3-pointer and another freshman, Andy Quirarte chipped in a bucket to key an 11-2 run over the final 4:33 of the half to cut the deficit to 34-27 by intermission.
The Bears then made five consecutive stops to start the second half to give themselves a chance to cut into the lead further.
However, they could only get as close as 36-30 after Marlow returned with a three-point play to counter a Watkins basket with 4:30 left in the third quarter.
Watkins answered by knocking down another 3-pointer from the top of the key on the next trip down, and added another basket in transition and assisted on Tony Wells’ 3-pointer to spark an 8-0 run that pushed the Seckinger lead back to double digits at 44-30 with 3:08 left in the quarter.
Cherokee Bluff kept trying to fight back into the fourth quarter, using a 12-2 run keyed by six points and an assist by Marlow to cut what was once a 17-point lead down to just 58-51 after Glover hit 1 of 2 free throws with 2:02 remaining.
But the Bears would get no closer, as Watkins fed Walker for a layup with 1:52 left, and the Jaguars were able to put the game away at the line.
Dupigny (12 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals), Redmond (11 points) and Miller (10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals) joined Watkins in double-figure scoring, while Walker nearly joined them, finishing with nine points and seven boards.
Marlow, meanwhile, finished his Cherokee Bluff career with 15 points, including hitting 11 of 12 free throws, and adding four rebounds and four assists, before fouling out.
Kersh also reached double figures with 11 points despite missing most of the second half in foul trouble, Glover added eight rebounds to go with his points and Tanaka Mukono pulled down seven boards.
Seckinger also reinforced the respect of Cherokee Bluff coach Josh Travis and his Bears, already had for the Jaguars. Seckinger won the teams' regular-season meeting 75-51 in December.
“I hope we proved that they’re good,” said Travis, who saw a season in which his team posted the program’s second-best win total and win their first subregion championship come to an end. “There might be things we could’ve done different, (but) I don’t know what they are.
“We tried everything we could. I mean, they shut us down. (Seckinger’s) zone is something else. They’re a good team. They made the plays they had to make, and had a bunch of different guys who did it."
Recommended for you
Lanier pulled away in the second half for a 42-31 win over Creekland, while Osborne improved to 17-0 on the season by running away from Creekland in the fourth quarter for a 44-37 win in the Gwinnett County Middle School Basketball Tournament's Western Division finals on Feb. 13, 2023. Click for more.PHOTOS: Gwinnett County Middle School Basketball Tournament, Western Division Finals
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.