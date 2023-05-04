SHS_ATHL_BRMRK_JAG_1C_BLK.png

The Seckinger High School cluster’s growth took an important step with the recent launch of the Seckinger Athletic Association, which will offer youth sports and activities in the community surrounding the first-year high school in Buford.

The association, known as SKGAA, held its steering committee meeting in November and elected its initial officers and sports directors in March. It plans to offer youth football, cheerleading, basketball and track and field during the 2023-24 school year, while exploratory committees are being formed to discuss possible future offerings.

