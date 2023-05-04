The Seckinger High School cluster’s growth took an important step with the recent launch of the Seckinger Athletic Association, which will offer youth sports and activities in the community surrounding the first-year high school in Buford.
The association, known as SKGAA, held its steering committee meeting in November and elected its initial officers and sports directors in March. It plans to offer youth football, cheerleading, basketball and track and field during the 2023-24 school year, while exploratory committees are being formed to discuss possible future offerings.
Online registration for football and cheerleading opened March 11, while basketball and track and field registration begins soon. Former NFL players Steve McClendon, Tra Battle, Cyrus Jones and D.J. Shockley are among the members of the SKGAA Football Board.
SKGAA has scheduled two community events, beginning with walk-up registration and uniform fittings for cheerleading on May 10 at Bogan Park. The session is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m.
On May 13, SKGAA will host walk-up registration and uniform fittings for football, as well as a uniform reveal and a meet-and-greet with McClendon, Jones and Battle. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Victory Church Hamilton Mill.
SKGAA’s Executive Board members are Mark Johnson (president), Dana Hildebrandt (vice president), Joe Clark (secretary), Cathy Harris (treasurer), Danielle Forlaw (director of communications) and Brenda Melanson (director of fundraising). Its Sports Board members are Greg Lewis (football director), David Rolax (assistant football director), Marnell Dujour (cheerleading director), Marquis Somerville (basketball director) and Terry Gatson (track and field director).
For more information about the new organization or to register for sports and activities, visit www.skgaa.com.
