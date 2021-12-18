The fledgling Seckinger High School athletic staff is beginning to form with administrators announcing the first round of head coaching hires this week.
Longtime Parkview baseball assistant Justin Bishop will be the first head baseball coach at the Buford high school, which opens in August 2022 and draws students from the current Mill Creek and Mountain View clusters. Mountain View assistant coach Abbie Bernholz was named the Jaguars’ head girls basketball coach, and Michael Sexton, now the head girls cross country coach at Mill Creek, will lead the school’s cross country programs.
The head wrestling coach will be longtime Brookwood assistant Keith Oldknow, Mountain View head swimming and diving coach Lindsey Monteon will take on the same role at Seckinger and Brandon Lane, now at North Gwinnett, will be head lacrosse coach.
Bishop’s hiring leaves a void at Parkview, where he has filled a variety of roles since 2009. Within the Panthers’ baseball program, he was infield coach and junior varsity head coach from 2010-12 and since 2013 he has been the program’s pitching coach. During that span, he has been a part of 10 region championships, six state championships and three national championships.
He was previously head coach at Lithonia (2003-06) and Berkmar (2006-09), and considered a return to head coaching in recent years.
“(Parkview head baseball coach) Chan (Brown) and I have talked that I’ve kind of had a desire to get back to being a head coach for awhile now,” Bishop said. “I have looked at several options over the past few years and I’ve known Seckinger has been on the books for Gwinnett County for a long time, so I kind of eyeballed it as a destination that would be really fun to go for and take a shot at. Thankfully, I got an interview and (Seckinger principal) Mrs. (Memorie) Reesman and (athletic director) Coach (Kelli) Poff and I all had the same vision for the program, where we want it to be and where we think it can go. I think it’s going to be a special place.”
Bishop also was Parkview’s head softball coach from 2015-18, earning Gwinnett Diamond Club Coach of the Year and Program of the Year honors in 2016 after an Elite Eight finish at state. His 2017 team followed it up by taking sixth in the state.
He said he is eager to make the Seckinger community home — he and his wife Catherine have three children, including daughter Avery, 13, who will start Seckinger as a freshman in 2022 — and plans to help in other areas at the new school, including football (he has been the PA announcer for Parkview games). That said, he will miss his current community.
“Lilburn is not just home for the last 13 years,” Bishop said. “Berkmar’s in Lilburn and even before that we lived in Lilburn while I was at Lithonia. We have been in Lilburn 19 years when this season ends. All three of our kids were born and raised here. It’s very emotional. I can’t thank (former Parkview football) Coach (Cecil) Flowe, (former Parkview athletic director) Coach (Mark) Whitley, (Parkview principal) Mr. (David) Smith and Coach Brown enough for giving me the opportunity at Parkview, and the people at Berkmar, (principal) Ken Johnson, (athletic director) Glenn Wilson. It’s going to be really emotional leaving, but it’s also extremely exciting.”
Bernholz comes to Seckinger from neighboring Mountain View, where she has been a varsity assistant girls basketball coach for the past six years. She also coached the junior varsity team for two seasons, winning a county title her first season, and coached the ninth grade team for two seasons.
She is a former standout player at Dacula under her maiden name Daniel — she is a member of the Dacula Athletics Hall of Fame — and she played four seasons of college basketball at Shorter.
“Not many coaches are fortunate enough to be given an opportunity to build a program from the ground up and truly make it their own,” Bernholz said. “I plan to use my experience as former high school and collegiate athlete and now coach to establish a winning culture on and off the court.”
The Seckinger cross country program also will be led by a coach from a neighboring school with Sexton coming over from Mill Creek. Sexton has nine years of coaching experience in cross country and track and field, along with coaching for 2014 and 2021 state championship teams. The Brookwood grad is a former runner at Berry College.
“I’m thrilled to be starting Seckinger’s cross country and distance programs next year,” Sexton said. “Any time a new school opens there are a wealth of new opportunities for coaches and teams to establish themselves among Georgia’s impressive athletic programs, and I’m overjoyed that Principal Reesman and Athletic Director Poff have trusted me to lead Seckinger’s runners through our formative years. I’ve always had a dream of starting my own team at some point, but to get an opportunity like this in a Buford community where I’m already comfortable with roots laid down for my family is more than I could ever have hoped for.
“I’ve been proud to work with Mill Creek for the last eight years as a teacher and as a coach. The amount of love and support I’ve received over my time there from that community have helped to mold me into the person that I am today. The school and the MCXC program are second to none. But in both our scholastic and our athletic arenas it feels like the foundations for success were laid long before I arrived. I’ve enjoyed adding my own little flair to the proceedings while I’ve been around, but I feel incredibly excited to be tackling this new challenge where I can raise a team that really aligns with my own dreams as a coach. I want to build something that feels new and unique, and I hope that I can play a big role in helping to create a set of norms, beliefs and rituals that will raise Seckinger’s legacy as we grow together.”
Oldknow brings experience to his job as Seckinger’s first wrestling coach. He has been a Brookwood assistant since 2008, in addition to coaching with the Broncos’ youth wrestling club and serving as head coach of the Five Forks Middle School wrestling club.
Prior to coaching at Brookwood, Oldknow was a wrestling assistant at Shiloh (2005-08) and Shiloh Middle head coach and an assistant at South Gwinnett (1998-2005), as well as middle school head coach. He also was head coach at Statesboro from 1992-95.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to start the wrestling program at Seckinger High School,” Oldknow said. “I’ve been blessed to work with some great head coaches — Todd Poucher and Derrick Burchette at South Gwinnett, Jose Helena at Shiloh and Chris Cicora at Brookwood. Building a program from the ground up is special and the Jaguar culture will be a big part of the success of our program. One of the coolest parts of the process was a call I made to Coach Andy Tomlin. Andy wrestled for us at South Gwinnett and went on to start the Bulloch Academy program and revitalize the Screven County program, on his way to over 300 duals victories. He knows a little about starting successful programs. When I spoke with him about Seckinger, he laughed and said ‘Coach, the process that I used is the same as the one you coaches taught us, but now we use social media.’ The process includes seeing these kids 20 years later as the great men they will become. Wrestling brings out the greatness.”
Monteon has been the head swimming and diving coach at Mountain View since 2017, and assumes the same role at Seckinger. She was previously an assistant at Mountain View from 2015-17, as well as a coach with the Gwinnett County Swim League’s Woodland Brook Blazers.
"I am looking forward to the opportunity to start the swim and dive program at Seckinger High School,” Monteon said. “I am eager to work alongside the leadership and the other members of the inaugural staff to bring great things both academically and athletically to SHS. I am thankful for an exciting opportunity for professional growth and am excited to see all of the great things that the students and staff at Seckinger High School will accomplish.”
Lane will serve as Seckinger’s head lacrosse coach. He began coaching at North Gwinnett this school year, and previously coached with the Buford Youth Lacrosse Association, as well as a role as a football coach at Berkmar.
“First and foremost, I would like to state how much of an honor it is to be named the first head coach of the lacrosse program at Seckinger High School,” Lane said. “I am grateful and extremely appreciative of the opportunity Principal Reesman has given me. With Seckinger being the first artificial intelligence-themed cluster in Gwinnett County, we will soon take center stage for being a forward-thinking, innovative and future-minded campus and that is just one of the reasons why I am so thrilled to be a part of this family. … I will forever be indebted to the staff and administration at Berkmar High School, specifically Principal Durant Williams and AP Shawn Lee. It was at Berkmar where I learned to perfect my skills in the classroom and be an effective educator in a dynamic environment. Special thanks to (Berkmar football) Coach Willie Gary for allowing me to have input and mold the student-athletes on the football team there. I will always be grateful for the people, students and experiences I have had during my three years at Berkmar.”
