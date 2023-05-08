A college baseball season that looked in rough shape not long ago has flipped for the Georgia Bulldogs.

After a weekend SEC series win over No. 18 Tennessee at Foley Field, head coach Scott Stricklin’s team continues to surge in pursuit of an NCAA Tournament berth. After dropping Friday’s series opener, it followed with a 3-1 victory Saturday and a 9-4 triumph Sunday.

