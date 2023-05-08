A college baseball season that looked in rough shape not long ago has flipped for the Georgia Bulldogs.
After a weekend SEC series win over No. 18 Tennessee at Foley Field, head coach Scott Stricklin’s team continues to surge in pursuit of an NCAA Tournament berth. After dropping Friday’s series opener, it followed with a 3-1 victory Saturday and a 9-4 triumph Sunday.
The Bulldogs won two out of three from No. 10 Kentucky and swept No. 5 Arkansas in its previous two home series.
It’s a major turnaround after a 1-8 start in SEC play that began with five straight losses, three to South Carolina at Foley Field and two at Auburn.
Despite the early struggles, Stricklin never questioned his team’s effort, which has turned into victories lately.
"We have a lot of fight and a lot of pride," Stricklin said. "When things don't go your way, what are you going to do? You can't just give up and quit. You have to fight a little bit, and these guys have done that. We have played good baseball these last few weeks. We won three out of our last four series. We are getting closer to where we need to be, but we still have work to do. I am really proud of these kids."
In Sunday’s series-clinching win over Tennessee, Georgia (27-21, 10-14 SEC) racked up 14 hits, including four home runs. Charlie Condon had two of the homers, breaking the Georgia freshman record of 20 held by Ron Wenrich, who set the mark in 1985. His 22 homers also tied the SEC freshman record held by Vanderbilt’s Pedro Alvarez (2006).
Condon leads the team with a .410 batting average and has nine doubles and 61 RBIs to go with his 22 homers. His 1.352 OPS and .843 slugging percentage also are tops on the team.
Ben Anderson led off the game with a homer and Connor Tate had a pair of doubles, giving him 19 on the season — tied for first in the SEC. Anderson is third on the team with a .296 average, while Tate is second at .387 with 13 home runs and 49 RBIs.
Tennessee battled back to tie the game 4-4 in the fourth inning, but Georgia took control with a four-run bottom of the fifth.
Condon and Parks Harber had two-run home runs in the decisive fifth inning. Harber now has 16 home runs and 51 RBIs.
Liam Sullivan gutted out a start Sunday despite shoulder soreness, then Bulldog relievers Kyle Greenler, Collin Caldwell, Dalton Rhadans and Leighton Finley combined for 5 2/3 scoreless innings.
"It's just resiliency all the way through the staff and the lineup," Condon said. "Everyone is getting their job done right now and having confidence that the guy next to you is also going to do the same thing is the key."
In Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Tennessee, Georgia got bad news in the first inning when starting pitcher Charlie Goldstein left with a hamstring injury after facing the leadoff batter. Jarvis Evans and Chandler Marsh stepped up with 13 strikeouts in eight innings of relief before handing the ball to Finley, who picked up his fourth save. Mason LaPlante tied a school record with four stolen bases in Saturday’s victory.
The Bulldogs now hope to bolster their NCAA Tournament resumé before the SEC Tournament with matchups left against Missouri and No. 1 LSU. A 5-1 finish would be ideal because it would get them to 15-15 in conference play, likely good enough to get into the NCAA field. A lesser record could still earn a bid because Georgia has a strong RPI and one of the nation’s toughest schedules.
Though Missouri is one of the SEC’s worst teams, it is a road series for Georgia. After that series Friday to Sunday, the Bulldogs face Western Carolina for a single game before welcoming powerful LSU to Athens for a three-game series May 18-20.
Before traveling to Missouri, Georgia hosts USC Upstate for a single game Wednesday night.
Recommended for you
Free Comic Book Day was celebrated Saturday in Lawrenceville with an event that included the distribution of free comic books, panelists, workshops, classes, interactive activities, vendors and a cosplay contest to determine the best in handmade costume creation. Click for more.PHOTOS: Scenes from Free Comic Book Day
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.