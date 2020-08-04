The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday its adjusted dates for preseason football activities for member schools with the first allowable practice now scheduled for Aug. 17.
The new SEC calendar provides student-athletes with more days off than required by the NCAA and fewer practices than permitted by current NCAA rules. The new preseason calendar was developed based on recommendations of the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.
Last week the SEC announced its intention to begin the 2020 season on Sept. 26 as it continues to monitor developments around COVID-19. The original start date of Sept. 5 would have allowed for preseason football practice to begin Aug. 7.
In the revised SEC preseason football calendar, from Aug. 7-16 schools are permitted to conduct up to 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meetings and walkthroughs.
Beginning Aug. 17 and until the opening game, schools are allowed 25 practices with a limit of 20 hours per week of practice time. A five-day acclimatization period is required, with two days in helmets only, two days in shells and the fifth day in full pads.
Schools will be required to provide student-athletes a minimum of two days off each week until the week before the first game of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.