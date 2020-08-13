The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday night it plans to review with its member schools the impact of the NCAA Championships cancellation in the sports of soccer, volleyball and cross country.
The NCAA broke the news Thursday afternoon that national participation in those three sports has fallen below 50 percent among Division I institutions, which prompted the cancellation of NCAA Championship events in all three. It had previously declared that if 50 percent or more of eligible teams in a particular sport in a division cancel their fall season, there would be no fall NCAA championship in that sport in that division.
“Our soccer, volleyball and cross-country student-athletes are working hard to prepare for their seasons and they have been diligent in taking personal health precautions and following protocols around COVID-19,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a release. “We will support them in every way possible as we evaluate the impact of these cancellations on their fall sports seasons.”
The NCAA also determined that “if fall sports championships are postponed in any division, a decision to conduct that championship at a later date will be based upon the scientific data available at that time regarding COVID-19, along with other considerations” according to an Aug. 5 announcement. That discussion is expected to take place at the next meeting of the NCAA Board of Directors.
