The Southeastern Conference, in addition to calling off its men’s basketball tournament, has suspended all regular season sporting events on conference campuses through March 30 because of coronavirus concerns.
The decision also includes all conference championships, including the SEC Gymnastics Championships meet, which was planned for March 21 at Gwinnett’s Infinite Energy Center.
The announcement doesn’t impact teams and individuals in NCAA competition at this time, according to the SEC announcement.
Georgia's baseball team was in transit to a series at Florida when the decision was made.
