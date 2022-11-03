While the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings were a hot topic across the country, they weren’t inside the Georgia and Tennessee locker rooms entering the teams’ massive game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Athens.

“It just doesn’t matter. It matters how you play,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We try to put our focus on things we can control, and all we can control is how we play. That’s the ultimate goal this week, for us to play our best.”