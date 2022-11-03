While the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings were a hot topic across the country, they weren’t inside the Georgia and Tennessee locker rooms entering the teams’ massive game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Athens.
“It just doesn’t matter. It matters how you play,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We try to put our focus on things we can control, and all we can control is how we play. That’s the ultimate goal this week, for us to play our best.”
Make no mistake: the result of Saturday’s game will change the college football landscape for the rest of the season.
Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) is ranked No. 1 in the AP poll and No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, while Tennessee (8-0, 4-0) is tied with Ohio State for No. 2 in the AP poll and No. 1 in the CFP.
The winner moves into first place in the SEC East Division, with the inside track to reach the SEC title game.
The loser, while not eliminated from the CFP, will need Saturday’s winner to lose at least twice to even have a chance at advancing to the SEC title game, which Georgia has made in four of the past five years. Tennessee hasn’t played for an SEC title since 2007.
“We didn’t know where we would be ranked, but we figured it would be somewhere near the top,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. “At the end of the day, one of the things our players have done here is try to enjoy the journey and take moments of pause to reflect and enjoy what our players have built here.”
Saturday’s game marks just the fifth time in the past 16 seasons that the No. 1 and No. 2 teams have met in the regular season.
In 2006, No. 1 Ohio State knocked off No. 2 Texas early in the season and the Buckeyes were also No. 1 when they closed the regular season with a win over No. 2 Michigan that year. In 2011, No. 1 LSU beat No. 2 Alabama in overtime, with No. 1 LSU also defeating No. 2 Alabama in 2019 behind Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.
The No. 1 team won all four games and went on to play for the national championship.
“I feel like the team pretty much knows what we’re about to get into,” Georgia receiver Kearis Jackson said. “We’ve all been hearing about the hype, what we’re about to see. Coach Smart has been emphasizing how serious this game is.”
It’s also the highest-ranked game ever to be played inside Sanford Stadium, topping No. 3 Auburn vs. No. 4 Georgia in November 1983. It’s also just the second time Georgia has ever been involved in 1 vs. 2 game in program history. The top-ranked Bulldogs fell to No. 2 Penn State 27-23 in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 1983, costing Georgia a national title.
Georgia has dominated the Volunteers recently, winning the teams’ past five meeting by an average of 28 points, including a 41-17 beatdown in Knoxville last year.
But the College Football Playoff Selection committee deemed Tennessee the country’s top team right now, ahead of No. 2 Ohio State (8-0) and No. 4 Clemson (8-0).
“If you come to Georgia, you are expected to play in big-time games,” said Jackson, who has 12 receptions for 174 yards. “That’s no surprise to us. As a team, we are excited to play in another big game."
Georgia’s defense is ranked second in points allowed (10.5), fifth in rushing (85.5 ypg), third in first downs allowed (105) and 13th in passing yards allowed (177.1 ypg). But the Bulldogs suffered a big loss in their 42-20 win over Florida when linebacker Nolan Smith, the team’s best pass rusher, tore his pectoral muscle, ending his season.
Smith will be replaced by Chaz Chambliss when Georgia faces Tennessee’s high-scoring attack.
“They are relentless in the way they play,” Heupel said of Georgia’s defense. “They are extremely well coached and have good scheme, too. So there are going to be a lot of one-on-ones we have to win.”
Behind Hendon Hooker, who has completed 71.2 percent of his passes for 2,338 yards with 21 touchdowns and an interception, the Volunteers are first nationally in total offense, averaging 553 yards per game, just ahead of Georgia’s 530. Georgia is tied for sixth at 41.8.
Receivers Jalin Hyatt (45 catches, 907 yards, school-record 14 TDs) and Bru McCoy (30 catches, 451 yards, 2 TDs) have also powered an offense that averages an FBS-high 49.4 points per game. Jaylen Wright (478 yards, 5 TDs) and Jabari Small (475 yards, 8 TDs) power the ground game.
“They are a running team that chunks it deep,” Smart said. “They do a really good job with explosive pass plays.”
Georgia’s offense also can’t be overlooked.
Stetson Bennett has completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,349 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
Tight end Brock Bowers has 31 receptions for 547 yards with three touchdowns, while Ladd McConkey has 33 catches for 413 yards and two scores. Kenny McIntosh has been a threat out of the backfield with 29 receptions for 265 yards, in addition to rushing for 332 yards and six scores on 69 carries.
Daijun Edwards is averaging 6.2 yards per carry, having rushed for 440 yards and seven touchdowns on 71 carries.
“We know it’s going to be a big game, but we can’t treat it like it’s the last game of the season,” Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue said. “We’ve got to treat it like any other game, prepare like any other week, not stress anything or override anything, just go out and play football. But we know the atmosphere is going to be crazy.”
