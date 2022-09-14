The Southeastern Conference announced changes to future football schedules for Georgia and Tennessee on Wednesday.
The league has directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma because the transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations.
Because the second non-conference game in each of the Georgia-Oklahoma and Tennessee-Oklahoma series is scheduled to take place after Oklahoma joins the SEC in 2025, the Conference is directing the postponement of the Georgia at Oklahoma game in 2023 and the Oklahoma at Tennessee game in 2024 until such time that those matchups become part of the Conference rotation of games in future years.
With the SEC directive for Georgia and Oklahoma to postpone the 2023 matchup until the Sooners join the league, the Bulldogs have scheduled Ball State as a replacement game.
Georgia and Ball State will play in Athens on Sept. 9, 2023. The Cardinals are members of the Mid-American Conference and the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision.
