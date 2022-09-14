NCAA Football: Samford at Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on the sidelines against the Samford Bulldogs during the first half at Sanford Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022.

 Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports

The Southeastern Conference announced changes to future football schedules for Georgia and Tennessee on Wednesday.

The league has directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma because the transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations.

