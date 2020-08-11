Though the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced Tuesday that they won't have fall football in 2020, three other Power Five conference are going forward with their plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those conferences — the ACC, SEC and Big 12 — are still preparing for fall football for the moment. The ACC and SEC have announced plans to attempt a football season, while the Big 12 is considered to be more iffy on a season.
The SEC's leader responded to the day's news Tuesday night.
“I look forward to learning more about the factors that led the Big Ten and Pac-12 leadership to take these actions today," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement in reaction to the Big Ten and Pac-12 news. "I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes. We will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as we monitor developments around COVID-19 in a continued effort to support, educate and care for our student-athletes every day.”
