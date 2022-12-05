Top-ranked Georgia’s 50-30 throttling of then-No. 14 LSU in the SEC title game was a microcosm of the Bulldogs’ football season that has them 13-0 for the first time in school history.

“Our team kind of played this game like they played the whole season,” coach Kirby Smart said. “We were unbelievably well in spurts and unbelievably poor in spurts and answered the bell when they had to.”

