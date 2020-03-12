The Southeastern Conference canceled the remainder of its men’s basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., over coronavirus concerns, and the Atlantic Coast Conference made the same decision with its tournament later in the afternoon.
The Big Ten, Big 12 and the American Athletic Conference also called off their tournaments, and more conferences are expected to follow suit.
The SEC had four tournament games scheduled for Thursday, beginning at 1 p.m. with Alabama against Tennessee. Georgia was set to play Florida at 3:30 p.m.
“Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville,” the SEC announced in a statement.
