LAWRENCEVILLE — The hits just kept on coming for the Gwinnett Stripers in Wednesday’s game with the Norfolk Tides — a season-high 21 of them, to be exact.
Eleven of them came from the top four hitters in the line-up — Ryan LaMarre, Johan Camargo, Austin Riley and Adam Duvall — while Sean Kazmar Jr. was a perfect 5-for-5.
Combined with solid work out of the bullpen from Phil Pfeifer, the Stripers slugged their way into the Governors Cup Playoffs with a 14-8 win before 2,001 fans at Coolray Field.
In all LaMarre, Camargo, Riley and Duvall combined to go 11-for-24 with a home run and eight RBIs, while Alex Jackson contributed two homers and four RBIs, and Jack Lopez went deep and had two hits on the night to help the Stripers officially lock down a berth a berth in the playoffs.
“It’s just kind of the way the club’s been at times all year,” Gwinnett manager Damon Berryhill said. “Kind of up and down the line-up, guys have contributed. It’s a nice win to get us into the playoffs. Now we got some work to do.”
Indeed, the Stripers (77-56) still have some work to do even before they playoffs begin next Tuesday at Coolray Field.
A win in the series finale with Norfolk at 7:05 p.m. Thursday or a Charlotte loss at home to Durham would clinch the team’s second International League South Division championship in the past four seasons.
That’s a prospect all the Stripers, including veterans like Kazmar, are definitely hoping for.
“Anytime you have success as a team, it’s fun,” said Kazmar, who had his second 5-for-5 night of the season after accomplishing the feat June 14 in an 11-4 win at Syracuse. “It’s fun to be around. It’s fun to show up at the park every day. I couldn’t think of a better group of guys to experience this with. We’ve been grinding all year, and we’re glad to reach this milestone, and we’ll try to move on to the next.”
That milestone seemed somewhat far away when Wednesday’s game started very inauspiciously for the Stripers, as Norfolk (56-78) roughed up Huascar Ynoa for a walk, back-to-back RBI doubles by Ryan Mountcastle and Mark Trumbo and a run-scoring single by Mason Williams to take a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first.
But it didn’t take long for the Stripers, and specifically the top of the order, to answer in the bottom of the inning.
LaMarre legged out an infield single to lead off and went to second on Camargo’s single, and Riley drove home the former with a single to get Gwinnett on the board at 3-1.
Duvall then blooped a single into right to bring home Camargo, and Pedro Florimon brought home Riley by grounding out to short and the Stripers had pulled even at 3-all.
The very next inning, Gwinnett had another offensive eruption, and once again, the quartet of LaMarre (3-for-5), Camargo (3-for-5, HR, 3 RBIs), Riley (2-for-5, RBI) and Duvall (3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBIs) were right in the middle of it.
With one out in the inning, LaMarre legged out his second infield single in as many innings and trotted home when Camargo launched a 437-foot rocket over the berm in left-center for a two-run homer that gave the Stripers their first lead of the night at 5-3. Camargo is now 27-for-51 (.529) with two homers and 14 RBIs, and hits in all 12 games since being optioned by the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 16.
Riley followed with a single and scored on a double by Duvall, who advanced to third on the throw to the plate, and the 30-year-old outfielder turned Austin Hays’ diving catch to rob Florimon of a hit into a sacrifice fly.
For the second straight inning, Gwinnett sent eight men to the plate, and four came around to score this time to extend the lead to 7-3.
Norfolk tried to fight back, pulling as close as 8-6 on Christopher Bostick’s RBI single in the third and a two-run single by Williams in the fourth.
But Pfeifer (1-0), who had made 40 previous appearances in Gwinnett over the past two seasons before being promoted form Double-A Mississippi last week, avoided further damage by getting out of the fourth unscathed, and then stemming the Tides for the next three innings to keep the lead comfortable.
“Great job by him,” Berryhill said of the 27-year-old left-hander. “He came in (Wednesday) night to give us length out of the bullpen. He spotted his fastball well and threw some really quality breaking balls. He’s had a great year (in Mississippi) kind of reinventing himself, and now he’s getting an opportunity back here. And (Wednesday) night, he came up huge for us.”
The lower part of the Gwinnett order also came up huge after Pfeifer avoided further damage in the fourth.
Cristian Pache followed Kazmar’s two-out double with one of his own to stretch the Gwinnett lead to 9-6 in the bottom of the fourth.
Jackson then led of the seventh with a mammoth 454-foot blast over the tents in left, and Lopez made it back-to-back solo homers with his 11th homer of the season to stretch the lead to 11-6.
After rehabbing Baltimore Orioles slugger Mark Trumbo hit a two-run homer in the top of the eighth to bring Norfolk back to within three at 11-8, Jackson provided the exclamation point on the evening with a three-run bomb to right, his second of the night and 28th of the season, to put the game out of reach at 14-8.
The Stripers will send left-hander Tucker Davidson (1-0, 1.72 ERA) to the mound to try to help the Stripers clinch the division title in Thursday’s series finale against Norfolk lefty Keegan Akin (5-7, 4.97).