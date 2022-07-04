LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Stripers hung on early and pulled away late as they toppled the Charlotte Knights 6-3 on Independence Day at Coolray Field.
Joe Dunand and Ryan Goins each had multi-hit performances in the victory, attended by a season-high 8,497 fans on Monday.
The Knights (29-50) put up all three of their runs in the top of the first inning, but the Stripers struck back immediately, tying the game on Alex Dickerson's sac fly in the bottom of the first. Gwinnett (38-41) took a 4-3 lead in the fifth thanks to a bases-loaded walk by Preston Tucker. Ryan Goins provided some insurance in the eighth inning with a two-out, two-run single.
Joe Dunand doubled twice and scored in his 2-for-3 showing. Goins also had a multi-hit night (2-for-4, 2 RBIs). Tucker (1-for-3, BB) also drove in two, while Dickerson and Pat Valaika also had RBIs. Kingham had his longest outing of the season (5.0 IP, 9 H, 2 ER), and the Stripers' bullpen combined for 4.0 scoreless innings.
With the win, Kingham earned his first victory as a starter since August 20, 2021 with Double-A Mississippi. Michael Tonkin (S, 6) pushed his scoreless streak to 11.0 innings over 10 appearances. Dunand is hitting .500 (5-for-10) in his last three games.
Gwinnett and Charlotte play again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Huascar Ynoa (4-4, 5.13 ERA) is the Stripers' projected starter, while the Knights haven't announced a starter.
