As sports fans, we love interesting story lines that can provide water cooler talk going into the work week. Last Saturday night, the Ultimate Fighting Championship provided plenty to talk about.
In the main event, former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw proved that ring rust is just a myth. After a two-year suspension due to performance-enhancing drugs, Dillashaw earned a hard fought victory over Cory Sandhagen.
Dillashaw fought through some adversity in the fight, dealing with an apparent knee injury sustained in the first round as well as a gash over his right eye for most of the fight. Despite being out struck in some instances, Dillashaw found a path to victory with his wrestling. Dillashaw was able to take advantage of Sandhagen’s unheralded style with key takedowns and octagon control.
Post fight Dillashaw had a message for the rest of the bantamweight division saying "Daddy‘s home! I’m getting my belt back easy". Winning the judges' decision likely put Dillashaw in line for a title shot as he awaits the winner of Petr Yan versus bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.
Another storyline of last Saturday’s fight card was the questionable scoring by the Nevada State Athletic Commission in multiple fights. With the injury to Macy Chaisson the co-main event bout with Aspen Ladd was scratched, but the replacement co-main event featuring Kyler Phillips and Raulian Palva did not disappoint. In the first round, Phillips took advantage early with a knockdown followed by thunderous ground and pound as well as a couple takedowns. The round could’ve easily been scored a 10-8 for Phillips, which would have nearly secured the win for Phillips, but that was not the case. Palva capitalized on Phillips depleted cardio and dominated the next two rounds, nearly knocking out Phillips at the end of round two. When the dust settled, Palva had earned his 21st mixed martial arts win, in the back-and-forth war with Phillips. Fortunately for both men, they earned the $50,000 fight of the night bonus.
Judging was also questionable in the Macy Barber versus Miranda Maverick bout. Barber got back in the win column miraculously, despite Maverick having a better take down efficiency at 100% compared to Barber's 16.7%. In terms of total strikes, Maverick had nearly three times more total strikes than Barber.
The performance of the night bonuses went to Darren "The Damage" Elkins and Adrian Yanez. Elkins was manhandled by his opponent Darrick Minter’s wrestling and ground game in the first round, particularly with elbows to the head. It looked to be the same story in the second round of domination, but an ill advised Guillotine choke attempt by Minter allowed Elkins to reversed position and get on top. Minter was absolutely exhausted and could hardly defend himself. Elkins then hammered Minter into submission. With blood gushing from his head like the Chattahoochee River Elkins secured the knockout victory. Fans and gamblers should be weary of counting out Elkins in any fight, as the win over Minter is Elkins tenth UFC victory as an underdog. Yanez much like Elkins struggled in the first round. Yanez decided to put the pressure on his opponent Randy Costa in the second round. Yanez showcased his powerful hands and chin of steel taking Costa’s best punches. Costa wilted under pressure and Yanez earned his 14th win, a knockout victory to cement himself as an emerging contender in the talent rich bantamweight division.
This Saturday’s card encapsulates the world we are living in today, pivoting at a moments notice. The original co-main event bout scheduled between heavyweights Chris Daukaus and Shamill Abdurakhimov has been canceled due to COVID protocols. Abdurakhimov has had his last four scheduled bouts canceled and hasn’t fought since September 2019. The new co-main features an exciting bantamweight bout between UFC veterans Kang Kyung-ho and Rani Yahya. Several other fights on Saturday's card have been shifted due to visa issues. Thankfully for the promotion, the intriguing main event between two surging middleweights Sean Strickland and Uriah Hall is still intact. Both men are riding four fight win streaks coming into the main event on July 31.
Strickland is one of the more underrated fighters in the middle weight division, with a record of 23-3. Strickland has evolved as a fighter throughout his career, beginning as a pure wrestler and later becoming one of the best strikers in the division with 10 of his 23 wins coming via knockout. Strickland has wins over some quality competition including Tom Breese, Court McGee and Brendan Allen. Look for Strickland to rely more on his wrestling to neutralize Hall's knockout power. Hall has had a roller coaster of a career with a 17-9 record. On this current win streak, the Fortis MMA captain has wins over UFC legends Anderson Silva and Chris Wideman.
In the Weidman-Hall fight, UFC261, Hall became the first fighter to ever win a fight without throwing a punch or kick. Weidman broke his own leg on the first kick of the fight. The question becomes can Hall get over that traumatic experience mentally and move on to this fight against Strickland. Hall has 13 knockouts in 17 wins. So, the question for Strickland is does he believe in his striking enough to go toe to toe with Hall in the stand up. All questions will be answered Saturday night as the UFC closes its July schedule with some fireworks. The UFC continues to be a mainstay on ESPN. Saturday the prelims are at 6 pm and the main card continues at 9pm. Despite all the shifting, it should be an exciting night of fights.
