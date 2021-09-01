LAWRENCEVILLE – Sean Kazmar Jr. smacked a two-run home run in the seventh inning to give the Gwinnett Stripers a 3-2 victory over the Memphis Redbirds on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.
The victory snapped the Stripers' three-game losing streak.
Travis Demeritte struck a solo shot (16) to left field off Matthew Liberatore (L, 6-8) in the fourth inning that put Gwinnett (59-44) on the scoreboard, though it still trailed 2-1. Kazmar gave the Stripers their first lead of the night with a two-run blast (9) off Liberatore in the seventh, making it a 3-2 game.
Kazmar and Demeritte both tallied a home run and a single for the Stripers, respectively. Jesse Biddle (W, 1-1) tossed a scoreless seventh inning to earn the win. Tanner Roark (S, 3) recorded the save after keeping Memphis off the scoreboard over the final two innings.
The Stripers have won six straight series openers and are 6-1 against the Redbirds at Coolray Field this year. Kazmar is batting .421 (8-for-19) with a double, homer, two RBIs and four runs in his last seven games. Roark has not allowed a run in his last eight appearances, including one start (13 2/3 IP).
Gwinnett and Memphis play a doubleheader Thursday at Coolray Field, beginning at 5:05 p.m. (the Stripers will also transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett as part of MiLB’s Copa de la Diversión). In Game 1, RHP Kyle Wright (6-4, 3.31 ERA) is the projected starter for the Stripers vs. LHP Zack Thompson (2-7, 6.38 ERA) for the Redbirds. In Game 2, RHP Connor Johnstone (3-6, 5.08 ERA) gets the start for the Stripers vs. RHP Johan Oviedo (1-5, 7.41 ERA) for the Redbirds.
