LAWRENCEVILLE – Sean Kazmar Jr. smacked a one-out, bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Gwinnett Stripers a 2-1 walk-off win over the Memphis Redbirds on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.
Kazmar lined a 2-2 pitch from Jesus Cruz (L, 0-1) past the drawn-in Redbirds infield to score Travis Demeritte from third. The hit gave the Stripers (10-9) their first win since Orlando Arcia’s walk-off homer beat Louisville 5-4 on May 16, ending a six-game losing streak.
Kyle Wright recorded his best performance of the season, tossing five scoreless innings (4 H, 1 BB, 4 SO) in a no-decision. Arcia went 1-for-4 with a solo homer (8) to right-center field that gave the Stripers a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Demeritte walked three times in four plate appearances and scored the winning run.
Arcia’s home run broke a tie with three other players to give him the most round-trippers in Triple-A East. Jason Kipnis finished 2-for-4 in his Gwinnett debut. The Stripers are now 5-2 in games decided in the last at-bat this year.
Gwinnett hosts Memphis again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (0-0, 1.04 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. (2-0, 1.38 ERA) for the Redbirds.
