The Atlanta Gladiators announced the re-signing of goaltender Sean Bonar for the 2020-2021 ECHL season on Monday.
Bonar is returning for his fourth year with the organization.
“(Bonar) is the hardest working goalie I have ever had," Atlanta head coach Jeff Pyle said. "The more he is challenged, the better he gets. ... He is a smart player that knows the game and leads by example. He is a great teammate, and it is great to have him back.”
The 29-year-old goaltender is a product of Delta, British Columbia in the metro Vancouver area. He ventured to the east coast of the United States for his collegiate experience, suiting up in 63 games for Princeton University. Bonar played 70 games in the SPHL and racked up 119 games played in the ECHL over the past six seasons. Aside from his 97 games in a Gladiators sweater over the last three years, Sean also played two games in the AHL for the Providence Bruins.
“I have loved playing in Atlanta and jumped at the chance Coach Pyle gave me to come back," Bonar said.
The netminder has an eye towards improvement this year.
"I made several changes to my offseason preparation in the hopes that I can bring myself to the next level, and be prepared to contribute to a championship season in ’20-‘21," Bonar said. "I cannot wait to get to work.”
“Sean is a charismatic guy that adds a lot to our team, on and off the ice,” Gladiators team president Jerry James said. “He has been a consistent force between the pipes over the last few seasons. We expect him to grow in his role, because the organization sees Sean as pivotal to bringing a championship to Atlanta.”
