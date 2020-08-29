PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia’s Scott Kingery hit a three-run home run with two outs in the 11th inning Friday night, lifting the Phillies to a 7-4 victory over the Braves.
Closer Mark Melancon gave up the homer after walking two batters earlier in the inning. The Braves fell to 18-13, while the Phillies improved to 13-14.
Atlanta forced extra innings with back-to-back solo home runs from Ender Inciarte and Austin Riley in the seventh inning. Marcell Ozuna doubled in the Braves’ first run in the fourth and a Phillies error in the sixth trimmed the deficit to 4-2.
Philadelphia took a 4-1 lead after Braves starter Robbie Erlin gave up four earned runs on four hits and two walks in four innings. He gave up a pair of home runs.
Atlanta’s bullpen held the Phillies scoreless from there, which provided an opportunity to win. Luke Jackson (one inning), Darren O’Day (1/3 inning), A.J. Minter (2/3 inning), Chris Martin (one inning), Will Smith (one inning) and Shane Greene (two innings) kept the hosts off the scoreboard until Melancon entered in the 11th.
The Phillies only had seven hits in 11 innings, and the Braves mustered just nine. Freddie Freeman (2-for-5) and Riley (2-for-5) were the only Atlanta players with multiple hits.
