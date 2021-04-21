After seven seasons leading the Dacula baseball program, Scott Gaffney has stepped down to spend more time with his family.
Gaffney plans to remain as a teacher at the high school, but wants to spend more time with his children and their sports — he has a 10-year-old son in travel baseball, a 6-year-old son in baseball and a 4-year-old daughter who wants to play softball.
“It was easily one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, stepping away,” Gaffney said. “I can’t put into words just what an honor and a privilege it’s been to be a head coach at Dacula High School. Thinking about the players over the past seven years, my assistant coaches and we’ve had some fantastic parents. Our administration and community support have been really special. It was a very, very hard decision for me. When I took the job, I had one son, and I have three children now, so just because of family this was a good time.”
During Gaffney’s tenure, Dacula broke more than 40 program records, including wins in a season with 19. The Falcons made three straight playoff appearances from 2017-19 for only the second time in program history and for the first time in 37 years.
In 2019, Dacula hosted a state playoff series for the first time and advanced to the second round, its deepest postseason run.
“Scott did a great job in his tenure at Dacula High School,” Dacula athletic and activities director Zach Smith said. “He elevated our program and led the team to unprecedented success. We're thankful for his contributions to the baseball program and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
Gaffney, who played baseball at Greater Atlanta Christian for legendary coach Cliff Shelton, began his coaching career at GAC and also coached at Flowery Branch and Winder-Barrow before being hired at Dacula.
“For a time I need to step away, I definitely would like to coach again at some point,” Gaffney said. “For the meantime, I definitely need to be there for my family.”
