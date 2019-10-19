DULUTH — Rookie Scott Conway burst onto the scene with a hat trick Saturday and propelled the Atlanta Gladiators to their first win of the season.
The 24-year-old's efforts in the second period rallied the Gladiators and set the table for a third-period surge.
Chris Forney and Tommy Marchin scored in the first eight minutes of the final period to bury Greenville 6-4 in front of 5,479 at Infinite Energy Arena.
“That was a good win for us,” head coach Jeff Pyle said. “A lot of guys stepped up for us. Our kid line was really good tonight, but all three lines were solid. Our 'D' were good. We get sloppy at times, but if we don't open up, we're in good shape.”
Forney's blast from the blue line pin-balled through traffic at 6:15 and gave the Gladiators their first lead since 1:47 of the second period.
Marchin, a Providence contract, bulged the back of the net on a left-handed rip to shut the door at 12:06.
But it was Conway's efforts, with linemate Dante Hannoun, that kept the Gladiators on pace during a seven-goal second period. The two played together at Boston's rookie camp and developed some chemistry. Hannoun finished with a goal and two assists.
“He knows how to make plays,” Conway said. “He's a great guy to have on your line. Even though he's small, he can pack a punch. Don't underestimate that guy.”
Admonished for chasing the game a night earlier, the Gladiators (1-1) had a sparkier start. They grabbed a 1-0 lead 4:51 into the game and outshot Greenville 15-5 in the first period.
Conway pounced on a rebound, reaching hard for the angled puck and flinging it into the open side. Anthony Collins took the initial shot from the right wing boards.
“Collie made a nice shot off the blocker and I just beat my guy to the net,” Conway said. “I just tried to get the shot off as quick as I could.”
Atlanta doubled its lead 1:47 into the second period on a power-play goal finessed from point-blank range by Hannoun.
“That was a big key to this game, having that start,” Conway said. “We wanted to get that first goal as quick as we could. I think the guys played more as a group tonight. We made a lot more simple plays — even though we could probably make a lot more of those plays. But it's a step in the right direction.”
Greenville (2-1) erased that lead with a three-goal surge.
“We forgot to play 'D' and there were odd-man rushes, like, every shift,” Pyle said. “Luckily we got that one that tied it. That's when we got serious and started playing a little smarter,”
The go-ahead goal, a dart from the right circle by Patrick Bajkov, came on the power play at 9:49.
Hannoun, a 21-year-old coming out of the WHL, was the catalyst for a tying tally at 11:06. The 5-foot-7 forward plowed into a defender to control the puck along the boards and fed a waiting Conway in the slot. Conway kicked the puck up to his stick and buried a low shot to even the score 3-3.
“Hannoun made a nice pass on the half wall and they left me wide open in front,” Conway said. “We knew we needed to score a quick goal right after (they took the 3-2 lead) and we did.”
At 14:33, the Swamp Rabbits won a faceoff and regained the lead, 4-3. Cedric Lecroix dropped the draw back to Johno May who rifled it past goaltender Sean Bonar.
Conway's third goal of the game deadlocked the score 4-4. Hannoun's initial shot in close bounced to Conway at the post. The Providence College product shoveled the loose puck over the line at 16:03.
“(Sam) Asselin made a pass behind the net to cycle it down low and I fed it out to Hannoun,” Conway said. “He made a nice shot and the goalie couldn't get a hold of it. I just banged in the rebound.
“A lot of goals in this league are going to be from the net front and I think a lot of guys can make a living there. I'm going to be there all year and hopefully I can contribute a little more.”
The third forward on the “kid line” was Joona Koppenen, who had a pair of assists, including a sterling set-up of Marchin on the final tally.
The Gladiators cap three games in as many days with a trip to Greenville for the rematch at 3:05 p.m. Sunday. With goaltender Kyle Keyser called up to the AHL before the opener, Atlanta has signed Martin Ouellette.